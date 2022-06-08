Ahead of its Season 1 debut, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has already been renewed by Amazon’s Prime Video.

The YA adaptation is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between a teenage girl named Belly (played by Lola Tung) and two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah (played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, respectively).

“It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer,” per the streamer.

The series comes from creator and author Jenny Han, who also penned the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy on Netflix. Han co-showruns the Prime Video series with Gabrielle Stanton, as well as executive produces. Han also wrote the pilot.

“When I decided to adapt ‘Summer’ for television, I knew we’d need more than one season to honor the story we are telling,” Han said in a statement. “To receive a second season pickup ahead of the premiere of Season One is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to Amazon Studios for this amazing vote of confidence in our show, and cannot wait to bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story.”

“As fans anticipate the beach fun and young romance in the upcoming first season, we’re excited to announce more summer to come with a second season of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “We look forward to our Prime Video customers returning to Cousins Beach with Jenny Han and her characters as they continue their coming-of-age journeys for another season.”

The Season 2 announcement for “Summer” comes after Han also signed an overall deal with Prime Video to exclusively create, develop and produce additional projects to premiere on Prime Video under her production company, Jenny Kissed Me.

The series also stars Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso and Minnie Mills, with Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott. Season 1 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” debuts on June 17.