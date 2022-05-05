This summer is about to be one for the books. The first teaser for Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” adaptation is here.

The clip, which you can watch above, opens with Belly (played by Lola Tung) arriving at Cousins Beach for the summer. As the car pulls up the driveway, she says in a voiceover: “I thought this summer was going to be like all the other summers, but it’s not because I won’t let it be.”

She’s quickly reunited with her brother’s best friends, Conrad and Jeremiah (played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, respectively), with whom she will soon become entangled in a love triangle.

The rest of the teaser features some tender (and some awkward) moments between the three of them as their feelings develop over that one summer. Oh, and did we mention that it’s set to the tune of a new Taylor Swift re-recording?

That’s right. The teaser features a first listen of “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” from her upcoming re-recording of her album “1989.” The rest of the song will be available to stream at midnight ET.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship.

“It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer,” per the streamer.

The series comes from creator and author Jenny Han, who also penned the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy on Netflix. Han co-showruns the Prime Video series with Gabrielle Stanton, as well as executive produces. Han also wrote the pilot.

It also stars Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso and Minnie Mills, with Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” debuts on Prime Video June 17.