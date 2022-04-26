Jenny Han’s relationship with Amazon Studios is expanding. The author has signed an overall deal to produce both television and film content for the studio.

The deal comes ahead of Han’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” adaptation’s debut on Prime Video. The series marks her first foray into television after the success of her “To All the Boys” film trilogy at Netflix.

In addition to “Summer,” Han’s overall deal means she will exclusively create, develop and produce additional projects to premiere on Prime Video under her production company, Jenny Kissed Me.

“Adapting my novel, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ into a television series at Prime Video has been an incredible experience, and I’m so thrilled to now expand my relationship with them,” Han said in a statement. “I’ve been telling stories for as long as I can remember, first on the page, then onscreen, and now I’m delighted to start this new chapter: creating and championing stories about coming of age at every age for Prime Video’s global audience.”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement: “Not only is Jenny Han a beloved and best-selling author, but she has also brought her voice to screens around the world, speaking to her fans with an authentic voice that inspires, moves and entertains her huge and growing fan base. We are so excited to now be the home for Jenny and her fantastic work to come. I know our global prime audience will thank us.”

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is expected later this year, though a release date has not been revealed. Han created the series and co-showruns, as well as executive produces.

The series is based on her book series that kicks off with “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” It is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship.

Han is also currently working with Netflix on a spinoff series from the “To All the Boys” universe titled “XO Kitty.” She will executive produce and co-showrun.

Han is repped by CAA, Gendler & Kelly, and ID.