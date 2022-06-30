CBS Ratings

CBS's "The Price Is Right" takes the June 29, 2022 primetime ratings crown. (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Ratings: ‘The Price Is Right’ Comes on Down With a Primetime Wednesday Victory

by | June 30, 2022 @ 3:19 PM

After 50 seasons, ”The Price Is Right“ still hasn’t lost its touch

Celebrities Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”), Sofia Pernas (“Blood & Treasure”) and Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) helped host Drew Carey push “The Price Is Right” to the top of the primetime ratings on Wednesday night. The CBS competition series secured a leading 0.41 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and a healthy 3.5 million viewers overall.

In fact, CBS’ back-to-back “Price Is Right” episodes airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. helped score the two biggest total audiences of the night. Elsewhere, reruns of NBC’s “Chicago” franchise programming block posted solid total audience numbers while ABC’s gamut of sitcom reruns scored nicely with the 18-49 crowd.

Become a member to read more.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

FX’s ‘The Old Man’ Shakes Up List of Most In-Demand New Shows With Impressive Debut | Chart
Minions: The Rise of Gru

Why ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Can Succeed at the Box Office Where ‘Lightyear’ Failed
bob chapek disney contract

Disney Finally Renews CEO Bob Chapek’s Contract, But the Damage Is Already Done | Analysis
yellowstone-kevin-costner

Why Westerns Are the Newest Land of Opportunity on TV | Charts
The CW Nexstar Deal

Nexstar Close to Deal to Buy Majority Stake in The CW

‘America’s Got Talent’ Lands Another Primetime Tuesday Ratings Win

NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘The Voice,’ ‘Law & Order,’ ‘One Chicago’ Block and More
Netflix Disney+ AVOD Roku Amazon Google

As Streamers Pivot to Advertising, the Big Winners Will Be the Devices You Use to Watch
elvis top gun maverick

Box Office Hits Rare Milestone as 4 Films Top $20 Million in Non-Holiday Weekend

‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Scores Monday Primetime Ratings Win
caa icm

Inside CAA’s $750 Million ICM Acquisition: What the Supersize Hollywood Agency Gains (and What ICM Loses)