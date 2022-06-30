Ratings: ‘The Price Is Right’ Comes on Down With a Primetime Wednesday Victory

After 50 seasons, ”The Price Is Right“ still hasn’t lost its touch

In fact, CBS’ back-to-back “Price Is Right” episodes airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. helped score the two biggest total audiences of the night. Elsewhere, reruns of NBC’s “Chicago” franchise programming block posted solid total audience numbers while ABC’s gamut of sitcom reruns scored nicely with the 18-49 crowd.

Celebrities Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”), Sofia Pernas (“Blood & Treasure”) and Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) helped host Drew Carey push “The Price Is Right” to the top of the primetime ratings on Wednesday night. The CBS competition series secured a leading 0.41 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and a healthy 3.5 million viewers overall.

Overall, CBS and Fox wound up both netting a primetime-leading 0.34 average rating in the key demo for the night while CBS scored the most total average viewers.

Here’s how things shook out across the major broadcast networks Wednesday night:

CBS was first in total average viewers with just north of 3 million, which pairs nicely with its average 0.34 demo rating, according to official live plus same day Nielsen data. The 8 p.m. “Price Is Right” drew a 0.36 demo rating and 3.3 million total viewers, followed Wednesday’s primetime winner “The Price Is Right” at 0.41 rating and 3.5 million total viewers. At 11, a rerun of “S.W.A.T” kicked up a 0.24 rating in the ad-friendly 18-49 demographic and 2.1 million total viewers.

Fox was neck-and-neck with CBS with 0.34 average rating in the key demo, though the network doesn’t air primetime programming at 10 p.m. unlike its broadcast competition. “MasterChef” earned a 0.41 rating and 2.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m., while the 9 p.m. airing of “So You Think You Can Dance” shuffled up a 0.28 rating and 1.5 million viewers. Overall, Fox finished third in total average viewers with 1.8 million.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.28 demo average and second in total average viewers with 2.7 million. The Peacock leaned entirely on its “Chicago” franchise Wednesday night, with “Chicago: Med” claiming a 0.26 rating and 2.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m., “Chicago: Fire” scaring up a 0.3 rating and 2.9 million total viewers at 9 p.m., and “Chicago: PD” earning a 0.29 rating and 2.5 million total viewers at 10 p.m. At this point, maybe the characters in the “Chicago” shows should find a new city to live in.

ABC was next in ratings with an average demo score of 0.27 while landing near the bottom rung of the Wednesday primetime battle in total viewers with an average of 1.4 million. At 8, a rerun of “The Conners” took home a 0.34 rating and 2.1 million total viewers, following by “The Goldbergs” (0.24, 1.3 million at 8:30 p.m., “Abbott Elementary” (0.23, 1.1 million) at 9 p.m., “Home Economics” (0.22, 1.0 million) at 9:30 p.m. and “Press Your Luck” (0.29, 1.4 million) at 10 p.m.

The CW, which also doesn’t run primetime programming at 10, sat in the last spot among broadcasters with a 0.06 key demo rating and 368,000 total average viewers. At 8, “The Flash” trotted more than zoomed to a 0.11 rating and 555,000 total viewers. “Wellington Paranormal” followed that up at 9 p.m. with a 0.03 rating and 207,000 viewers. The CW closed out the night with a “Wellington Paranormal” rerun that claimed a 0.02 rating and 154,000 total viewers.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.4 key demo rating and 1.3 million total average viewers. At 8, “Mexicana Y El Guero” claimed a 0.4 rating and 1.1 million total viewers. “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” took the network’s top spot with a 0.5 rating and 1.7 million total viewers at 9 p.m. At 10, “Mujer De Nadie” earned a 0.4 rating and 1.1 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with 0.3 average demo rating and 1.1 million total average viewers on the back of “Casa de Famosos,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.