Stanley Cup Finals TV Ratings

ABC claimed the top spot in the primetime ratings thanks to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Ratings: Stanley Cup Game 4 Scores Top Spot Wednesday

by | June 23, 2022 @ 5:51 PM

The highly anticipated match on ABC scored a 1.3 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-to-49 demographic

Live sports continue to reign supreme in broadcast’s splashy primetime setting as Game 4 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Finals topped Wednesday night. The Colorado Avalanche took a 3-1 advantage in the series over the Tampa Bay Lightning as the ABC broadcast claimed a 1.3 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-to-49 demographic and a healthy 4.6 million total viewers.

Despite some stiff competition with rival broadcasters, the Stanley Cup match was both the highest-rated and most-watched offering of the night.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

