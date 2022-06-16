TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 11: Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates down the ice with the puck to score a goal on Igor Shesterkin (not pictured) #31 of the New York Rangers during the second period in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on June 11, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ratings: Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 Scores Top Spot During Primetime Thursday

by | June 16, 2022 @ 4:18 PM

The game aired on ABC to a 1.33 in the 18-49 demo

Broadcast primetime was once again revived on Wednesday by live sports. The Colorado Avalanche eked out a 4-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals, airing on ABC to a 1.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 4.2 million total viewers. 

That’s not quite as nice as the double digit viewership that the NBA finals has pulled over the past two weeks, but still was the most-watched and highest-rated offering across the broadcast networks.

Katie Campione

