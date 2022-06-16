L.A. Lakers’ LeBron James Is the Most In-Demand NBA Player – Beating Everyone in the Finals | Charts

Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry, though, takes the No. 2 spot for talent demand, according to Parrot Analytics

It should come as no surprise that James is the most in-demand NBA star over the last 30 days, even though the Lakers aren’t in the championship finals. James is a superstar inside and outside of the league — similar to Michael Jordan or Shaquille O’Neal (who’s also listed on the top 10 rank). Between stories about James wanting to start an NBA league in Las Vegas, his ongoing appearances in films and his commentary about the sport that made him an icon, it’s no surprise that James is still one of the most in-demand players even without being in contention for the championship right now.

The Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics are locked in a tense NBA Finals series, and longtime fans (and even those with passive interest in the championship) may wonder what how it’s affecting certain players’ popularity. Parrot Analytics ’ Talent Demand tool, which tracks demand for any talent globally and regionally, including talent in sports and non-traditional entertainment industries, found that of the top 10 NBA talents of the last 30 days, half were players and coaches in the NBA finals — though not the player in the No. 1 spot, LeBron James.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, all playing for the Golden State Warriors, are on the list. And Steve Kerr, the Warriors’ head coach, is one of the few NBA coaches who has mainstream appeal and recognition beyond fans who closely follow the sport.

10 most in-demand NBA talent, U.S. approx. May 15-June 14, 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

Curry has 31.79 times the average demand of all talent in the United States over the last 30 days, putting him just on the edge of exceptional, which only 0.04% of all talent ever reach. Kerr has 27.15 times the average demand of all talent, putting him in the outstanding category, which only 0.5% of all talent reach. Green and Thompson are relatively close to each other, sporting 16.9 times and 15.9 times the average demand of all talent, respectively.

The Warriors are also the favored team to win the NBA Finals, a feeling that fans of the Bay Area team will remember from the lineup’s countless wins a few years ago when the competition was mostly between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers — back when James was still on the team.

It’s not just superstars like James and the Warriors on the list, though. Celtics fans will be happy to see Jayson Tatum — a star forward for the team — on the top 10 list. It’s interesting to see, however, that only one Boston player is represented compared to 40% of the list dominated by Golden State Warriors talent. This may have to do with the powerful lineup the Warriors have kept for the last few years, giving fans a more intimate connection to the lineup.

Talent demand for Steph Curry vs Jayson Tatum, U.S. approx. May 15-June 14, 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

When comparing the Warriors’ most prolific player, Curry, to the Celtics’ most prominent player, Tatum, the difference in demand over the last 30 days is clear. While Curry has a more consistent demand, Tatum’s ebbs and flows with the playoff series. This is important to know for advertisers and brands looking to partner with talent. Curry is a more a consistent bet, but the peaks for Tatum allow for more strategic, regional marketing.

As for the other names on the list — Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, and Luka Donćïć — this speaks to the continued demand for some of the most notable, controversial and expressive players in the league. Butler and Durant, for example, have provided a ton of commentary on the NBA finals and other issues from their various platforms, including Twitter, that have built up an additional fan base around them.

What’s evident by looking at the data, however, is demand for the NBA and its various stars isn’t depleting. As the championship game approaches, it’ll be interesting to see where the final demand metrics for these players ends up.