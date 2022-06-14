SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors drives past Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ratings: Golden State Warriors Game 5 Win Nets 13 Million Viewers

by | June 14, 2022 @ 4:30 PM

That’s nearly a million more than Friday’s Game 4 viewership

The Golden State Warriors came one step closer to securing victory over the Boston Celtics during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, scoring a 3-2 series lead.

Unsurprisingly, the game reigned victorious in primetime, securing an impressive 4.0 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, as well as 13 million total viewers. The ABC broadcast of Game 5 was up 30% in viewers compared to last year’s Game 5, according to Nielsen.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

