of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (Kyle Terada/Pool Photo via AP)

Ratings: Boston Celtics Game 3 Win Over Golden State Warriors Scores Big in Primetime

by | June 9, 2022 @ 5:17 PM

The match was watched by more than 11 million people on ABC

Game 3 of the NBA Finals dominated primetime on Wednesday, as the Boston Celtics reigned victorious over the Golden State Warriors 116-100. The game aired on ABC to a remarkable 3.65 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 11.5 million total viewers.

Primetime fare was pretty ho-hum across the rest of the major broadcast networks. NBC opted for reruns of its “One Chicago” franchise, which averaged a 0.28 demo rating and 2.9 million total viewers. 

Katie Campione

