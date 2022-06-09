The match was watched by more than 11 million people on ABC

Primetime fare was pretty ho-hum across the rest of the major broadcast networks. NBC opted for reruns of its “One Chicago” franchise, which averaged a 0.28 demo rating and 2.9 million total viewers.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals dominated primetime on Wednesday, as the Boston Celtics reigned victorious over the Golden State Warriors 116-100. The game aired on ABC to a remarkable 3.65 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 11.5 million total viewers.

Fox had its usual offerings, with “MasterChef” and “So You Think You Can Dance” averaging a 0.36 in the demo and 1.8 million total viewers. “SYTYCD” was slightly down from last week, with a 0.27 demo rating (compared to a 0.34 the week before).

Here’s how the rest of primetime shook out across the major broadcasters:

ABC was first in ratings with an average 2.66 rating in the key demo and in total viewers with an average of 8.7 million, according to live plus same day official Nielsen numbers.

A countdown to the NBA Playoffs aired at 8:30, scoring a 0.81 demo rating and 3.5 million total viewers. Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs began at 8:55 p.m. ET, airing to a 3.65 demo rating and 11.5 million total viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with an average 0.36 in the demo. CBS was second in total viewers with an average of 3.1 million. CBS was third in ratings with an average 0.34 in the demo. NBC was third in total viewers with an average of 2.9 million.

On CBS, “Let’s Make a Deal” kicked things off with a 0.34 demo rating and 3.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “The Price Is Right at Night” took home a 0.43 demo rating and 3.7 million total viewers. A rerun of “S.W.A.T” rounded things out with a 0.26 demo rating and 1.9 million total viewers at 10.

NBC was fourth in ratings with an average 0.28 in the demo. Fox was fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.8 million.

Reruns of the “One Chicago” franchise were on NBC. “Chicago Med” secured a 0.29 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Chicago Fire” drew a 0.26 demo rating and 2.9 million total viewers. “Chicago PD” was last with a 0.3 demo rating and 2.9 million total viewers at 10.

For Fox, “MasterChef” secured a 0.44 demo rating and 2.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “So You Think You Can Dance” aired to a 0.27 demo rating and 1.4 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.09 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 523,000. “The Flash” had a 0.12 demo rating and 580,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Kung Fu” got a 0.07 demo rating and 466,000 total viewers.

Neither The CW nor Fox airs primetime programming in the 10 p.m. hour.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.4 demo rating and in average total viewers with 1.3 million. “La Mexicana y El Guero” earned a 0.4 demo rating and 1.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” had a 0.5 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers. At 10, the premiere of “El Último Rey: El Hijo del Pueblo” received a 0.3 demo rating and 1.1 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.2 demo rating and in average total viewers with 819,000. “Casa de Famosos,” which began airing at 7 p.m., had a 0.3 demo rating and 1 million total viewers. “Amor Valiente,” which aired from 9 to 11, received a 0.1 demo rating and 701,000 total viewers.