About 4.1 million people tuned in for the match on ABC

About 4.1 million people tuned in to watch the Lightning win their first game of the series. The broadcast also secured a 1.2 rating in the key 18-to-49 demographic. Viewership peaked in the first period, when the Lightning tied the game, reaching 4.6 million total viewers.

The Tampa Bay Lightning closed in on the Colorado Avalanche during Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Monday on ABC. Once again, live sports prevailed and the Florida team’s 6-2 win was the most-watched and highest-rated offering across primetime.

Monday’s 2022 Game 3 managed the most viewers for a Stanley Cup Final Game 3 in two decades. Overall, the 2022 Stanley Cup has been averaging about 4 million viewers per game, which is 61% more than last year.

Here’s how the rest of primetime shook out among the major broadcasters:

ABC was first in ratings with an average 1.2 rating in the key demo and in total viewers with an average of 4.1 million, according to official live + same day Nielsen data.

The network kicked off primetime with a countdown to Game 3 of the Stanley Cup, which aired from 8 p.m. to 8:12 p.m. and secured a 0.7 demo rating and 3.7 million total viewers. The match, which lasted until 11:17, scored a 1.2 demo rating and 4.1 million total viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with an average 0.4 in the demo, while CBS was second in total viewers with an average of 3.3 million. CBS and Fox tied for third in ratings with an average 0.3 in the demo. NBC was third in total viewers with an average of 2.8 million, and Fox was fourth with an average of 1.8 million.

On NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” aired to a 0.4 demo rating and 2.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “Weakest Link” earned a 0.4 demo rating and 2.5 million total viewers.

CBS opted for reruns of its spring lineup, starting with “The Neighborhood” at 8 p.m., which drew a 0.4 demo rating and 3.6 million total viewers. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” received a 0.3 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers. “NCIS” took home a 0.3 demo rating and 3.6 million total viewers at 9, and “NCIS: Hawai’i” aired to a 0.2 demo rating and 3 million total viewers at 10.

For Fox, “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” climbed to a 0.3 demo rating and 1.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Beat Shazam” managed a 0.3 demo rating and 1.9 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.0 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 374,000. “Roswell: New Mexico” got a 0.1 demo rating and 457,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., while “In the Dark” had a 0.0 demo rating and 291,000 total viewers at 9.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.4 demo rating and in average total viewers with 1.2 million. At 8, “Mexicana y El Guero” earned a 0.3 key demo rating and 1.2 million total viewers. “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” took the network’s top spot with a healthy 0.4 ratings and 1.5 million total viewers at 9 p.m. And 10 p.m.’s “Ultimo Rey: Hijo Pueblo” earned a 0.3 rating and 1 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 key demo average and 1.1 million total average viewers. “Casa de Famosos,” which began airing at 7 p.m., earned a 0.4 rating and 1.4 million total viewers. “Amor Valiente” followed at 9 p.m. and scored a 0.2 rating and 880,000 total viewers. “Inseparables” finished out the night at 10 p.m. with a 0.2 rating and 899,000 viewers.