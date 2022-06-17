Ratings: NBA Finals Game 6 Scores Top Spot Thursday Night

The match aired on ABC to a 4.3 in the advertiser-coveted 18-to-49 demographic

Unsurprisingly, it was the most-watched and highest-rated offering of the night across the broadcast networks.

The primetime broadcast crown was clinched by Game 6 of the NBA Finals Thursday night as the Golden State Warriors claimed this year’s NBA championship. Led by Stephen Curry, the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 Thursday night on ABC, claiming a 4.3 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-to-49 demographic and a whopping 13.9 million total viewers.

Reruns aired throughout primetime on CBS, Fox and NBC while The CW aired new fare. But it’s understandably hard to compete when Game 6 posted a 10% increase in viewers from last year’s Game 6 and this year’s championship six-game average of 12.4 million viewers was the most-watched NBA finals in three years. CBS’ “Young Sheldon” was the most-watched broadcast offering of the night outside of Game 6 with 3.5 million total viewers.

Here’s how all of the major broadcast networks fared across primetime:

ABC was first in ratings with an average 3.0 rating in the key demo and in total viewers with an average of 10.2 million, according to official live plus same day Nielsen data. The network geared up for Game 6 of the NBA Finals with a Jimmy Kimmel-led pre-game show beginning at 8 p.m., which drew a 0.5 rating and 3.02 million viewers overall, and then “NBA Countdown” at 8:31 p.m., which drew a 0.9 and 3.9 million total viewers. Game 6 then blew the competition away with a 4.3 rating and 13.9 million total viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with an average 0.2 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2.6 million. A rerun of “Young Sheldon” beginning at 8 p.m. drew a 0.3 rating in the demo and 3.5 million total viewers. A 9:01 p.m. re-airing of sitcom “Ghosts” drew a 0.2 demo rating and 2.6 million total viewers.

NBC, which aired a block of primetime “Law & Order” rerun programming, was third in the ratings with an average demo of 0.2 and just north of 2 million average viewers. A 9 p.m. rerun of franchise stalwart “Law & Order: SVU” drew a 0.3 rating and 2.2 million total viewers, topping the night for the Peacock.

For Fox, “MasterChef Junior” earned a 0.3 demo rating and 1.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” drew a 0.2 rating and 1.1 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.1 in the ratings. Neither Fox nor The CW airs primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.3 demo rating and in average total viewers with 1.1 million. At 8, “Mexicana y El Guero” earned a 0.3 key demo rating and 1.0 million total viewers. “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” took the network’s top spot with a healthy 0.4 ratings and 1.4 million total viewers at 9 p.m. And 10 p.m.’s “Ultimo Rey: Hijo Pueblo” earned a 0.3 rating and 979,000 total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.1 key demo average and 519,000 total average viewers. “Teresa,” which began airing at 7 p.m., earned a 0.1 rating and 347,000 total viewers. “Enamorandonos” followed at 8 p.m. and scored a 0.1 rating and 606,000 total viewers. “Inseparables” finished out the night at 10 p.m. with a 0.1 rating and 346,000 viewers.