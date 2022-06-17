NBA Finals Game 6 Ratings

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the 2022 NBA champions. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Ratings: NBA Finals Game 6 Scores Top Spot Thursday Night

by | June 17, 2022 @ 3:19 PM

The match aired on ABC to a 4.3 in the advertiser-coveted 18-to-49 demographic

The primetime broadcast crown was clinched by Game 6 of the NBA Finals Thursday night as the Golden State Warriors claimed this year’s NBA championship. Led by Stephen Curry, the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 Thursday night on ABC, claiming a 4.3 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-to-49 demographic and a whopping 13.9 million total viewers.

Unsurprisingly, it was the most-watched and highest-rated offering of the night across the broadcast networks.

Become a member to read more.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Everything Everywhere All At Once

How ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Hit the Indie Box Office Jackpot

‘Legacies’ Showrunner Explains Why an Appearance From Klaus Was ‘The Only Way It Could Ever End’

Ratings: Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 Scores Top Spot During Primetime Thursday

L.A. Lakers’ LeBron James Is the Most In-Demand NBA Player – Beating Everyone in the Finals | Charts
DNEG Namit Malhotra

DNEG CEO on Killing SPAC Deal Amid Volatile Markets: ‘Why Would We Put Ourselves in Any Harm’s Way?’

Fired ‘General Hospital’ Crew Members Sue ABC Over Vaccine Requirements
Fabel Entertainment Melissa Aouate.

Fabel Entertainment President Wants to Build a ‘Universe’ Around Hits Like ‘Bosch,’ Not Just a Single Show
ABC Fall Premiere Dates Abbott Elementary

ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Good Doctor’ and More
Jennifer Hudson Talk Show

Producing Team Behind ‘Ellen’ Returning With Jennifer Hudson-Led Talk Show in September
carrie underwood, kelly clarkson, jordin sparks

‘American Idol’ Winners: Where Are They Now? (Photos)
Disney sell keep Hulu Comcast

Should Disney Keep or Sell Its Majority Stake in Hulu? | Analysis