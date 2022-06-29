‘America’s Got Talent’ Lands Another Primetime Tuesday Ratings Win

by | June 29, 2022 @ 2:54 PM

The NBC talent competition is one of the most popular broadcast shows of the summer so far

Judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara sent another round of contestants to the live shows this week on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” And Tuesday night’s episode also secured a winning spot during primetime with a 0.64 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 6 million total viewers. 

NBC followed “AGT” up with its new viral dance competition series “Dancing With Myself,” which has held steady with fairly average numbers since its debut. This week’s episode shuffled to a 0.36 demo rating and 2.2 million total viewers.

Katie Campione

