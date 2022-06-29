The NBC talent competition is one of the most popular broadcast shows of the summer so far

NBC followed “AGT” up with its new viral dance competition series “Dancing With Myself,” which has held steady with fairly average numbers since its debut. This week’s episode shuffled to a 0.36 demo rating and 2.2 million total viewers.

Judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara sent another round of contestants to the live shows this week on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” And Tuesday night’s episode also secured a winning spot during primetime with a 0.64 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 6 million total viewers.

Even in reruns, CBS’ “FBI” still brings in some solid numbers for the network. CBS barely edged out ABC for second in demo ratings, but soared above the Disney-owned broadcaster in total viewers.

From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., CBS averaged about 3.3 million total viewers to ABC’s 1.6 million. “FBI” was the most-watched of the trio, airing to 3.6 million eyeballs in the first primetime slot.

Here’s how things broke down across the major broadcast networks:

NBC was first in ratings with an average 0.55 rating in the key demo and in total viewers with an average of 4.7 million, according to official live plus same day Nielsen data.

“America’s Got Talent” kicked things off with a 0.64 demo rating and 6 million total viewers from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. At 10, “Dancing With Myself” sashayed to a 0.36 demo rating and 2.2 million total viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with an average 0.27 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 3.3 million. The network opted for reruns of the “FBI” franchise, starting with the O.G. series, which aired to a 0.33 demo rating and 3.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “FBI: International” secured a 0.27 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” received a 0.23 demo rating and 3.2 million total viewers at 10.

ABC was third in ratings with an average 0.26 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 1.6 million. With a primetime schedule consisting of game show reruns, “Holey Moley” earned a 0.31 demo rating and 1.9 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “The Chase” drew a 0.28 demo rating and 1.7 million total viewers. “Who Do You Believe?” rounded things out with a 0.2 demo rating and 1.2 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was fourth in ratings with an average 0.18 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 865,000. A rerun of “Crime Scene Kitchen” cooked up a 0.21 demo rating and 972,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, a reairing of the game show “I Can See Your Voice” hit a 0.15 demo rating and 754,000 total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.08 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 577,000. “Superman & Lois” got a 0.12 demo rating and 818,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., while “Tom Swift” had a 0.05 demo rating and 335,000 total viewers at 9.

Neither Fox nor The CW air primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.4 demo rating and 1.4 million total average viewers. At 8, “Mexicana Y El Guero” claimed a 0.4 key rating and 1.2 million total viewers. “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” took the network’s top spot with a 0.5 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers at 9 p.m. At 10, “Ultimo Rey: Hijo Pueblo” earned a 0.4 demo rating and 1.3 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 average demo rating and 992,000 total average viewers. “Casa de Famosos,” which began airing at 7 p.m., took home a 0.3 demo rating and 1.2 million total viewers. “Amor Valiente” drew a 0.2 demo rating and 868,000 total viewers at 9. At 10, “Infiel: Historia de un Engaño” claimed a 0.2 rating in the ad-friendly demo and 840,000 total viewers.