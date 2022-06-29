NBC announced its fall slate of upcoming and returning series, including the popular competition series “The Voice,” back on Sept. 19 with Season 22, as well as franchise shows “Law & Order” and the #OneChicago block, which will air Sept. 22 and 21, respectively.

On the heels of “The Voice” return is the premiere of the “Quantum Leap” reboot, a “reimagined” take on the original ’80s sci-fi series that will star Raymond Lee. Set 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett (originated by Scott Bakula) disappeared into the accelerator, a new team led by physicist Ben Song (Lee) has been assembled to restart the project in order to uncover its mysteries. However, everything changes once Ben decides to make an unauthorized leap into the past. The series will also star Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee. Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt will write and executive produce, alongside EPs Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt and Martin Gero.

Another new program is the recently ordered series “Lopez vs. Lopez,” which is billed as a “working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between,” starring George and his daughter Mayan Lopez. The sitcom will premiere Nov. 4, followed by the Dwayne Johnson-starring and executive produced “Young Rock.”

See the entire fall premiere schedule below:

Thursday, Sept. 8

8:15 PM — “Sunday Night Football: NFL Kickoff Game (Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams)”

Friday, Sept. 9

8 PM — “Capital One College Bowl (Back-to-back episodes this night only)”

Sunday, Sept. 11

8:15 PM — “Sunday Night Football (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys)”

Friday, Sept. 16

9 PM — “Dateline NBC”

Monday, Sept. 19

8 PM — “The Voice”

10 PM — “Quantum Leap”

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8 PM — “The Voice”

10 PM — “New Amsterdam”

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 PM — “Chicago Med”

9 PM — “Chicago Fire”

10 PM — “Chicago P.D.”

Thursday, Sept. 22

8 PM — “Law & Order”

9 PM — “Law & Order: SVU”

10 PM — “Law & Order: Organized Crime”

Saturday, Sept. 23

9 PM — “Dateline Weekend Mystery”

10 PM — “SNL Vintage”

Tuesday, Sept. 27

9 PM — “La Brea”

Friday, Nov. 4

8 PM — “Lopez vs. Lopez”

8:30 PM — “Young Rock”