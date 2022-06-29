Peacock has scheduled the premiere dates for several of its upcoming shows, including Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre’s “Vampire Academy,” and “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.”

On Wednesday, the streamer announced that “Vampire Academy” will debut Sept. 15. The series is about how “two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society,” per the streamer.

“Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,” the spinoff of the popular a capella movie franchise, takes flight Nov. 11. In the show, Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin. “Bumper in Berlin” reunites Devine and Flula Borg from the film series, and adds new cast members, including Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova and Jameela Jamil.

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” which stars the original film’s cast, including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau, debuts Dec. 22.

Here’s the full list of just-announced premiere dates from Peacock’s latest slate of programming:

August 25: “Everything I Know About Love”

September 8: “Last Light”

September 15: “Vampire Academy”

September 29: “Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky” Season 4

October 6: “A Friend of the Family”

October 20: “One Of Us Is Lying” Season 2

November 3: “The Capture” Season 2

November 10: “The Missing” (working title)

November 23: “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin”

November 30: “Irreverent”

December 22: “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”