We’ve finally got some answers about Andy Siara’s upcoming Peacock series “The Resort.”

A trailer for the comedic thriller released Wednesday shows Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper trying to solve a case about two young people who went missing from a resort 15 years earlier, while they’re on a vacation to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

As the mystery starts to unfold, they realize things might be more sinister than they imagined. (You can watch the full trailer above.)

Earlier this month, Peacock released a few first look images that left us with a lot more questions than answers. The trailer helps piece together more about the circumstances of the mystery at hand, though how they become so embroiled in it remains to be seen.

Here’s a logline for the series: “The Resort” is “a multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior,” per Peacock.

“The Resort” has a stellar cast that also includes Nick Offerman, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden, Gabriela Cartol and Skyler Gisondo. In addition to the main cast, recurring guest stars are Ben Sinclair, Parvesh Cheena, Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock and Becky Ann Baker.

“Palm Springs” writer Siara serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer alongside co-showrunner, executive producer and writer Allison Miller. Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp also executive produce. Sarah Matte is co-EP. Sinclair, who directs episodes 1-4, is also an EP.

“When I was much younger and had more energy, I wanted to make a big summer movie with mystery, detectives, adventure, comedy, tragedy, romance, a natural disaster, plus a dose of the surreal and existential — and ideally it would have been for Universal,” Siara said in a statement. “That didn’t happen. But now, many years later, we have ‘The Resort’… and it’s kind of a big summer movie with all of those things.”

His statement continued: “‘The Resort’ is about a lot of things. There are big swings, and little swings. It’s someone looking back on their life and trying to remember the good times, mixed with a 5-year-old playing with toys in the backyard. It never takes itself too seriously, but sometimes it gets pretty serious. I guess, at its core, it’s about people who want to go back to a time in life when things seemed a bit easier, before the hard parts of life keep piling up. It’s about people who are trying to recapture that feeling of home. And within that, there’s a big mystery.”

“The Resort” is split into eight half-hour episodes, which will premiere with three episodes on July 28. The rest of the episodes will drop weekly.