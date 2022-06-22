When Kevin Bacon in the trailer for “They/Them” welcomes a group of queer teens to a gay conversion camp and promises them “a safe space” that will be inclusive for everyone, “safe” hardly means that you won’t be murdered.

“They/Them” is an LGBTQ+ horror thriller from writer and director John Logan and the team at Blumhouse Productions, and the title itself even has fun with some pronouns, as it’s pronounced “They SLASH Them,” as in a slasher movie.

But the story actually comes from a personal place for Logan, the writer of “Skyfall,” “The Aviator” and “Gladiator” who is making his directorial debut on the film.

“’They/Them’ has been germinating within me my whole life. I’ve loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent ‘the other’ and as gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden,” Logan said. “I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they’re going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.”

Kevin Bacon plays the conversion therapy camp’s mysterious counselor. “They/Them” also stars Anna Chlumsky, Theo Germaine, Carrie Preston, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch and Darwin del Fabro.

The film is produced by Jason Blum and executive produced by Logan, Scott Turner Schofield, Howie Young and Jon Romano.

“They/Them” will be released as a Peacock exclusive and launch on August 5. Check out the trailer above.