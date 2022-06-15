Iain Stirling is following “Love Island” to Peacock.

The U.S. version of the popular dating show is moving to the streamer after three seasons, and for the first time ever the fan-favorite narrator of “Love Island UK” will also be lending his voice across the pond. Sterling has been the voice of the UK series for eight seasons.

“The moment the decision was made to bring an all-new version of ‘Love Island’ to Peacock, we knew we had to get Iain on board,” said Jenny Groom, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal. “Iain embodies everything fans love about the show – humor, irreverence and cheeky fun. ‘Love Island’ would not be the same without him.”

In February, Peacock greenlit two seasons of “Love Island” after acquiring the rights from CBS. Both are going to be filmed on the California coast.

The new seasons to air on Peacock are said to be sexier and steamier in ways that the reality show couldn’t be on linear television. Peacock’s version is expected to lean more in tone and style toward the U.K. version of the show — which explains the move to bring Sterling on board.

The series follows a group of single “Islanders” in a villa in a tropical vacation, all looking for romance. The twist is that contestants must not only choose their partner wisely, but win the hearts of the public.

While in the villa, temptations rise and the Islanders must decide if they want to remain with their current partner or “recouple” with someone new. Throughout the season, those who are not coupled up will be at risk of leaving the villa. Viewers watching at home will also have a chance to weigh in on who stays and who goes home.

“Love Island” is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios.

The newest season of “Love Island” U.S. version will stream on Peacock beginning July 19, with six new episodes per week.