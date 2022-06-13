MTV has been witness to parties on shores across the world. And now, they’re bringing together the most iconic faces from each for “All Star Shore.”

In a trailer released on Monday, the fan favorites from “Jersey Shore,” “Geordie Shore,” “Acapulco Shore” and “Rio Shore” gather on the beach for the party competition series — and they are joined by familiar faces from some other beloved reality series like “Love Is Blind,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Bachelor in Paradise.”

The ultimate party is on as the drinks immediately start to flow and the shenanigans begin. But it’s not all just fun and games. There’s also a competition element to the new series — and the reality stars are shocked to learn they are about to go from friends to competitors.

They’ll have to face each other in “a series of the world’s greatest party games” for $150,000 and “the ultimate bragging rights.”

Here’s the list of contestants you’ll see on the beach:

Angelina Pivarnick (“Jersey Shore”)

Bethan Kershaw (“Geordie Shore”)

Blake Horstmann (“Bachelor in Paradise”)

Chloe Ferry (“Geordie Shore”)

Giannina Gibelli (“Love Is Blind”)

James Tindale (“Geordie Shore”)

Joey Essex (“The Only Way Is Essex”)

Johnny Middlebrooks (“Love Island”)

Karime Pindter (“Acapulco Shore”)

Luis “Potro” Caballero (“Acapulco Shore”)

Marina Gregory (“The Circle: Brazil”)

Ricardo Salusse (“Rio Shore”)

Trina Njoroge (“Love Island”)

Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

“All Star Shore” is streaming on Paramount + June 29.