More than 2 million people tuned in to the broadcast

In total, the combined awards shows drew 2.5 million viewers, a 47% increase from 2021 when 1.7 million people tuned in, according to live + same day Nielsen data. In addition to airing on MTV, the awards shows were broadcast across The CW, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and VH1.

More than two million people tuned in to the MTV Movie & TV Awards and its Unscripted sister show on Sunday night to see who took home the golden popcorn.

The double header grew 15% in total minutes consumed, with 607 million minutes this year. Last year, there were 527 million minutes consumed.

The awards shows also dominated social media on Sunday, with the Movie & TV Awards ranking No. 1 and the Unscripted Awards ranking No. 2 for most social entertainment programs across all of television. The shows prompted about 2.4 million social interactions.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards kicked off the night, covering all things scripted. Jack Black was presented with the Comedic Genius Award and Jennifer Lopez the Generation Award.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” took home Best Movie, and “Euphoria” scored Best Show. Others who took home the golden popcorn included Scarlett Johansson, Zendaya, and Ryan Reynolds.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, hosted by former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, aired just after, honoring all things reality — from the cattiest fights to the best TV personality return. Some of the night’s big winners were Paris Hilton, Kelly Clarkson and shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The night also spotlighted reality star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel with the Reality Royalty Award.