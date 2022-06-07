Jack Black (Getty Images)

by | June 7, 2022 @ 8:44 AM

More than 2 million people tuned in to the broadcast

More than two million people tuned in to the MTV Movie & TV Awards and its Unscripted sister show on Sunday night to see who took home the golden popcorn.

In total, the combined awards shows drew 2.5 million viewers, a 47% increase from 2021 when 1.7 million people tuned in, according to live + same day Nielsen data. In addition to airing on MTV, the awards shows were broadcast across The CW, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and VH1. 

Katie Campione

