From honoring the cattiest fights to the best TV personality return, the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony honored all things reality.

“The Bachelor” star Tayshia Adams hosted the show, where awards were presented to Paris Hilton, Kelly Clarkson and shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The night also spotlighted reality star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel with the Reality Royalty Award.

Read on to find out who took home the golden popcorn.

Paris Hilton attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“Selling Sunset” (Winner)

“Summer House”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“American Idol”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Winner)

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

“The Masked Singer”

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

“Bar Rescue”

“Dr. Pimple Popper”

“Making It”

“Selena + Chef” (Winner)

“Queer Eye”

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“Hart to Heart”

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion”

“The D’Amelio Show” (Winner)

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”

“Queen of the Universe”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 17: In this image released on May 17, Chrishell Stause attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

BEST REALITY STAR

Chris “CT” Tamburello – “The Challenge”

Chrishell Stause – “Selling Sunset” (Winner)

Lindsay Hubbard – “Summer House”

Teresa Giudice – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Willow Pill – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – “Bachelor in Paradise”

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days” (Winner)

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – “The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – “Vanderpump Rules”

Yandy & Mendeecees – “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Winner)

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – “Tha God’s Honest Truth”

Gordon Ramsay – “MasterChef”

Kelly Clarkson – “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Winner)

Rob Dyrdek – “Ridiculousness”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok (Winner)

Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram

Gottmik attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Winner)

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight, “The Real Housewives of Potomac”

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – “Selling Sunset”

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard – “Summer House”

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel – “The Big Shot with Bethenny”

Kylie Sonique Love – “RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race”

Paris Hilton – “Cooking with Paris” & “Paris in Love” (Winner)

Sher – “Ex on the Beach”

Tami Roman – “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles”