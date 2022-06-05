From honoring the cattiest fights to the best TV personality return, the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony honored all things reality.
“The Bachelor” star Tayshia Adams hosted the show, where awards were presented to Paris Hilton, Kelly Clarkson and shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
The night also spotlighted reality star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel with the Reality Royalty Award.
Read on to find out who took home the golden popcorn.
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
“Selling Sunset” (Winner)
“Summer House”
“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
“American Idol”
“Dancing with the Stars”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Winner)
“The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”
“The Masked Singer”
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
“Bar Rescue”
“Dr. Pimple Popper”
“Making It”
“Selena + Chef” (Winner)
“Queer Eye”
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
“Hart to Heart”
“Teen Mom: Family Reunion”
“The D’Amelio Show” (Winner)
“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”
“Queen of the Universe”
BEST REALITY STAR
Chris “CT” Tamburello – “The Challenge”
Chrishell Stause – “Selling Sunset” (Winner)
Lindsay Hubbard – “Summer House”
Teresa Giudice – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”
Willow Pill – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – “Bachelor in Paradise”
Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days” (Winner)
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – “The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – “Vanderpump Rules”
Yandy & Mendeecees – “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
“The Drew Barrymore Show”
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Winner)
BEST HOST
Charlamagne Tha God – “Tha God’s Honest Truth”
Gordon Ramsay – “MasterChef”
Kelly Clarkson – “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Winner)
Rob Dyrdek – “Ridiculousness”
RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok (Winner)
Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram
BEST FIGHT
Bosco vs. Lady Camden – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Winner)
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight, “The Real Housewives of Potomac”
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – “Selling Sunset”
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard – “Summer House”
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”
BEST REALITY RETURN
Bethenny Frankel – “The Big Shot with Bethenny”
Kylie Sonique Love – “RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race”
Paris Hilton – “Cooking with Paris” & “Paris in Love” (Winner)
Sher – “Ex on the Beach”
Tami Roman – “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles”