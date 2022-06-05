2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Complete List of Winners

The MTV Movie and TV Awards crowned its 2022 winners on Sunday night!

Find out who took home the golden popcorn below!

Jack Black was presented with the Comedic Genius Award and Jennifer Lopez the Generation Award.

Jack Black (Getty Images)

Best Movie

“Dune”

“Scream 5”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Winner)

“The Adam Project”

“The Batman”

Best Show

“Euphoria” (Winner)

“Inventing Anna”

“Loki”

“Squid Game”

“Ted Lasso”

“Yellowstone”

Best Performance in a Movie

Lady Gaga — “House of Gucci”

Robert Pattinson — “The Batman”

Sandra Bullock — “The Lost City”

Timothée Chalamet — “Dune”

Tom Holland — “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Winner)

Best Performance in a Show

Amanda Seyfried — “The Dropout”

Kelly Reilly — “Yellowstone”

Lily James — “Pam & Tommy”

Sydney Sweeney — “Euphoria”

Zendaya — “Euphoria” (Winner)

Best Hero

Daniel Craig — “No Time to Die”

Oscar Isaac — “Moon Knight”

Scarlett Johansson — “Black Widow” (Winner)

Simu Liu — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Tom Holland — “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Villain

Colin Farrell — “The Batman”

Daniel Radcliffe — “The Lost City” (Winner)

James Jude Courtney — “Halloween Kills”

Victoria Pedretti — “You”

Willem Dafoe — “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Kiss

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike — “Euphoria”

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount — “Emily in Paris”

Poopies & the snake — “Jackass Forever” (Winner)

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz — “The Batman”

Tom Holland & Zendaya — “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Comedic Performance

Brett Goldstein — “Ted Lasso”

John Cena — “Peacemaker”

Johnny Knoxville — “Jackass Forever”

Megan Stalter — “Hacks”

Ryan Reynolds — “Free Guy” (Winner)

Breakthrough Performance

Alana Haim — “Licorice Pizza”

Ariana DeBose — “West Side Story”

Hannah Einbinder — “Hacks”

Jung Ho-Yeon — “Squid Game”

Sophia Di Martino — “Loki” (Winner)

Sydney Sweeney (R) walks offstage after accepting the Best Fight award for ‘Euphoria’ from Glen Powell during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)”

Best Fight

Black Widow vs. Widows — “Black Widow”

Cassie vs. Maddy — “Euphoria” (Winner)

Guy vs. Dude — “Free Guy”

Shang-Chi bus fight — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Spider-Men end battle — “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Most Frightened Performance

Jenna Ortega — “Scream” (Winner)

Kyle Richards — “Halloween Kills”

Mia Goth — “X”

Millicent Simmonds — “A Quiet Place Part II”

Sadie Sink — “Fear Street: Part Two 1978”

Jenna Ortega accepts the Most Frightened Performance award for ‘Scream’ onstage during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Best Team

“Loki” — Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson (Winner)

“Only Murders in the Building” — Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

“The Adam Project” — Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

“The Lost City” — Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Here For The Hookup

“Euphoria” (Winner)

“Never Have I Ever”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Sex/Life”

“Sex Lives of College Girls”

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

“Just Look Up” — Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi, “Don’t Look Up”

“Little Star” — Dominic Fike, “Euphoria”

“On My Way (Marry Me)” — Jennifer Lopez, “Marry Me” (Winner)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — Encanto cast, “Encanto”

Olivia Rodrigo (Getty Images)

Best Music Documentary

“Janet Jackson.”

“Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”

“Oasis Knebworth 1996”

“Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)” (Winner)

“The Beatles: Get Back”

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

“Therapy” – Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”)

“Nobody Like U” – 4*TOWN (“Turning Red”)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast (“Encanto”)

“This Is How We Do It” – Montell Jordan (“Yellowjackets”)

“Wrecking Ball” – Midnite String Quartet (“Bridgerton”)

“Dynamite” – BTS, performed by Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”)

“Dance With Me” (“Heartstopper”) (Winner)

“Rose Song” – Olivia Rodrigo (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”)

“America” – (“West Side Story”)

“Holding Out For a Hero” (“Euphoria”)

“The Moment of Truth” – Carrie Underwood (“Cobra Kai”)

“Downtown” – Anya Taylor-Joy (“Last Night in Soho”)

“Do Ya Wanna Taste It” – Wig Wam (“Peacemaker”)

“Original Score” (“Halo”)

“Million To One” – Camila Cabello (“Cinderella”)

“Disco Forever” (“House of Gucci”)