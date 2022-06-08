‘The Challenge: USA’ Enlists 28 ‘Survivor,’ ‘Love Island,’ ‘Amazing Race’ and ‘Big Brother’ Stars for CBS Season

“The Challenge: USA” announced today the 28 CBS reality stars audiences have come to know, love and sometimes hate from “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race” and “Love Island” that will compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game they’ve faced yet.

The all-star group headed for this new “Challenge” installment include “Survivor” winners Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina, “Big Brother” winner Xavier Prather, “The Amazing Race” winner James Wallington, and “Love Island” winner Justine Ndiba.

Upon arrival, the contestants are given $1,000 to start their individual “Challenge” accounts, and they quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their awards. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents. High-stakes and high-drama.

This will not be an easy task, as they will be paired with a randomly selected competitor every episode, making alliances and strategies more difficult than ever. Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts. With the $500,000 grand prize and title of Challenge Champion on the line, players will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves.

But prize money isn’t all these reality titans are competing for. The winners of “The Challenge: USA” will earn a spot on “The Challenge: Global Championship,” which will streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

The full roster of competitors includes Domenick Abbate, Azah Awasum, David Alexander, Tasha Fox, Tyson Apostol, Kyra Green, Cashel Barnett, Alyssa Lopez, Ben Driebergen, Sarah Lacina, Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr., Tiffany Mitchell, Danny McCray, Justine Ndiba, Enzo Palumbo, Cayla Platt, Xavier Prather, Cashay Proudfoot, Leo Temory, Angela Rummans, Javonny Vega, Shannon St. Clair, James Wallington, Shan Smith, Kyland Young, Desi Williams, Derek Xiao and Cely Vasquez.

Premiering Wednesday, July 6 on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+, “The Challenge: USA” is hosted by T.J. Lavin. The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth serving as executive producers.