“South Park the Streaming Wars Part 2” is just around the corner. The fourth made-for-streaming franchise film will debut on July 13.

In a teaser for the upcoming film, which you can watch above, a drought has brought the town of South Park to the brink of disaster, and one resident is going full Karen after not being let into the water park.

“South Park the Streaming Wars Part 2” follows in the footsteps of “South Park: Post Covid,” “South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid” and “South Park the Streaming Wars” by premiering exclusively on Paramount+.

This year, the “South Park” series celebrates 25 years on air; it debuted on Comedy Central in 1997. Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny were first seen in the animated short “The Spirit of Christmas,” and from there were launched into television history.

Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers on this latest film, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

“South Park” has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027, which will take the scripted comedy through its 30th season. The series is already cable’s longest-running scripted series.

