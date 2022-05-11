‘South Park’ Joins the ‘Streaming Wars’ for Third Special on Paramount+

“South Park” has lined up a third event special on Paramount+.

The long-running animated series announced its latest exclusive event, titled “South Park: The Streaming Wars,” will premiere on Wednesday, June 1 on the streaming service. A fourth special will follow later this summer.

In the upcoming special, Cartman will lock horns with his mother in a battle of wills, “while an epic conflict unfolds and threatens South Park’s very existence,” per the streamer.

“Streaming Wars” follows the “South Park: Post COVID” and “South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID” specials, both of which debuted in 2021.

Paramount+ will become the exclusive streaming home of the entire catalogue of “South Park” episodes for the U.S. in 2025. The series version of the show currently streams on HBO Max.

“South Park” first premiered 25 years ago — in 1997.

The series hails from co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone who are also executive producers, along with producers Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

Watch the special’s mini-teaser below.