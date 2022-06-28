‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Scores Monday Primetime Ratings Win

ABC notches the best 18-to-49 demo rating, but CBS earns the most overall viewers

ABC aired three shows in the primetime block while CBS aired four. Meanwhile, NBC and Fox both aired two shows.

On a night without any live sports, the Monday primetime crown was split between two different networks. ABC scored the highest rating in the advertiser-friendly 18-to-49 demographic with a 0.5 rating, while CBS earned the highest total average viewers with 3.1 million.

ABC’s three hour bock of “Celebrity Family Feud” reruns clearly struck a chord with audiences Monday night while CBS’ mix of sitcom and procedural drama reruns continue to attract eyeballs.

Here’s how all of the major broadcast networks fared across primetime:

ABC was first in ratings with average 0.5 rating from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., according to official live plus same day Nielsen data. The 8 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud” earned a 0.5 rating and 3.3 million total viewers, followed by 9’s “Celebrity Family Feud” notching a 0.5 and 3.3 million total viewers and 10’s “Celebrity Family Feud,” which drew a 0.4 rating and 2.6 million viewers. The network was second in total average primetime viewers with 3.0 million.

NBC was second in the key demo rating with a 0.4 average rating as 8 p.m.’s “American Ninja Warrior” took home a 0.4 rating and 2.7 million total viewers while 10’s “Weakest Link” earned a 0.3 and 2.4 million total viewers. The Peacock network was third in total average primetime viewers with 2.6 million.

CBS was tied for third in the key demo rating with 0.3 average rating, yet was first in total average viewers with a solid 3.1 million. At 8, “The Neighborhood” earned a 0.4 rating and 3.2 million total viewers, followed by 8:30 p.m.’s “Bob Hearts Abishola” with a 0.3 rating and 2.8 million viewers and 9 p.m.’s “NCIS” earned a 0.2 rating and 3.3 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “NCIS: Hawaii” notched a 0.3 rating and 3.0 million viewers.

Fox was tied with CBS in the advertiser-friendly demo with a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million total average viewers with “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” earning a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million viewers at 8 p.m. and “Beat Shazam” totaling a 0.3 ratings and 1.8 million total viewers at 9 p.m.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.0 rating in the key demo and 377,00 total average viewers. “Roswell New Mexico” earned a 0.1 key demo rating and 447,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. and 9’s “In the Dark” took home a 0.0 rating and 308,000 total viewers.

Neither Fox nor The CW airs primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.4 demo rating and 1.4 million total average viewers. At 8, “Mexicana y El Guero” notched a 0.3 rating and 1.1 million total viewers. “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” claimed a 0.5 rating and 1.7 million total viewers at 9 p.m. At 10, “Ultimo Rey: Hijo Pueblo” earned a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million viewers.

Telemundo was second in the ratings with a 0.3 average demo rating and 1.1 million total average viewers. The 8 p.m. showing of “Amor Valiente” earned a 0.2 key demo rating and 904,000 total viewers while the 9 p.m. showing of “Infiel: Historia de un Engaño” claimed a 0.3 rating in the ad-friendly demo and 1.0 million viewers.