"Celebrity Family Feud" host Steve Harvey. (ABC/Christopher Willard)

‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Scores Monday Primetime Ratings Win

by | June 28, 2022 @ 2:42 PM

ABC notches the best 18-to-49 demo rating, but CBS earns the most overall viewers

On a night without any live sports, the Monday primetime crown was split between two different networks. ABC scored the highest rating in the advertiser-friendly 18-to-49 demographic with a 0.5 rating, while CBS earned the highest total average viewers with 3.1 million.

ABC aired three shows in the primetime block while CBS aired four. Meanwhile, NBC and Fox both aired two shows.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

