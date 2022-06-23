The CW Developing Archie Comics Drama ‘Jake Chang’

A new Archie Comics-based drama is coming to The CW, TheWrap has confirmed.

“Jake Chang” — set in the same universe as its predecessors “Riverdale” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” — hails from Oanh Ly and Viet Nguyen, who worked on the latter series, Daniel Dae Kim’s 3AD, Archie Comics and Warner Bros. Television.

The official logline for the series is as follows: “‘Jack Chang’ is an Asian-American–led mystery following a 16-year-old private investigator as he navigates the racially and socioeconomically diverse worlds of his ever-gentrifying home of Chinatown, and the elite private high school he attends. The show will blend soapy teen drama with the neon noir aesthetic, all while flipping nearly every Asian stereotype — honor, martial arts, destiny, lineage, parental sacrifice — on its head.”

Ly and Nguyen will co-write the series, and the latter will also direct. Alongside Ly and Nguyen, Jon Goldwater will executive produce through Archie Studios and its overall deal with WBTV. Kim will also serve as executive producer, along with John Cheng, under the 3AD banner.

Jake Chang was established as a brand new character in the Archie Comics universe when the company filed to trademark back in February. He was later introduced in April as “international detective Jake Chang” in upcoming July issues, alongside “Riverdale” characters Betty and Veronica (played by Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes on the series).

Ly previously served as a writer and producer on “CAOS,” as well as on shows like “Criminal Minds,” “Revolution” and “The Messengers.” Nguyen directed two episodes of “CAOS” and has directing credits on “iZombie,” “Jane the Virgin” and “Lucifer.”

