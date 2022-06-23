jason blum black phone

Getty Images

Jason Blum on How ‘The Black Phone’ Will Test Box Office for Original Horror Movies

by and | June 23, 2022 @ 4:47 PM

”We know IP horror works, but we don’t know if original horror is working well,“ the producer and Blumhouse founder says

Jason Blum and his studio Blumhouse have turned original (and low-budget) horror films like “Paranormal Activity” and “The Purge” into iconic franchises, but his newest film, “The Black Phone,” will be a test of whether his successful formula still works after the pandemic.

In an interview with TheWrap, Blum discussed both the state of horror and the box office as a whole. While he is still optimistic about the future of the genre in which he has spent over two decades producing hits, he said that there’s still a lot to learn about what kinds of films will work at the post-COVID box office, and that shape how Blumhouse approaches the theatrical market moving forward.

