ABC has announced its fall schedule for all new and returning series, including Season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy” and Season 2 of “Abbott Elementary.”

The network’s breakout sophomore sitcom kicks things off on Sept. 21 as part of ABC’s Wednesday Comedy Block, which also includes “The Conners,” “The Goldbergs,” and “Home Economics.” Meanwhile, Reba McEntire (“Young Sheldon”) and Jensen Ackles (“Supernatural”) join drama “Big Sky” in its new Wednesday night home to cap off the evening.

New drama “The Rookie: Feds,” starring Niecy Nash-Betts, will debut Sept. 27, followed by the return of reality series “Bachelor in Paradise.” The latter will return for a second night of romance on Mondays beginning Oct. 3, followed by the Season 6 premiere of “The Good Doctor.” “Alaska Daily,” another new drama headlined by Hilary Swank, will debut Oct. 6.

See the entire fall premiere schedule below:

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8:00 PM – “The Conners”

8:30 PM – “The Goldbergs

9:00 PM – “Abbott Elementary” (new night)

9:31 PM – “Home Economics”

10:00 PM – “Big Sky” (new night)

Friday, Sept. 23

8:00 PM – “Shark Tank”

9:00 PM – “20/20” (two hours)

Sunday, Sept. 25

8:00 PM – “Celebrity Jeopardy”

9:00 PM – “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

10:00 PM – “The Rookie”

Tuesday, Sept. 27

8:00 PM – “Bachelor in Paradise”

10:00 PM – “The Rookie: Feds”

Sunday, Oct. 2

7:00 PM – “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

Monday, Oct. 3

8:00 PM – “Bachelor in Paradise”

10:00 PM – “The Good Doctor”

Thursday, Oct. 6

8:00 PM – “Station 19”

9:00 PM – “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:01 PM – “Alaska Daily”