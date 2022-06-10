Warren Littlefield has signed a new overall deal with 20th Television and ABC Signature.

The Littlefield Company was first housed at Fox 21 in 2016, before he later entered into a joint deal with Fox 21 and 20th Television. He will now exclusively produce content for 20th Television and ABC Signature (which are now Disney-owned) through 2026.

“Despite the incredible Covid challenges of the past two years we’ve been fortunate to be able to continue to produce high quality and award winning television content,” Littlefield said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Dana Walden for their leadership and their belief that we’ve only just begun our journey together. Both Karey Burke and Jonnie Davis and their outstanding teams give us the support we need to succeed.”

Littlefield added that he and his team are “excited to expand what we stand for in several significant ways. We think the international marketplace represents a growth opportunity and our development slate reflects that.”

The Littlefield Company is known for heavy hitters such as “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Fargo.” Recent shows developed by the company include “Dopesick” and “The Old Man.”

In his statement, Littlefield also announced that his team would be adding an unscripted executive in an effort to expand beyond the company’s hefty scripted slate.

“Our collective quest at the company is to find and work with artists with vision, then to help them architect that into outstanding content by protecting their vision,” he said. “That fuels us. I’ve spent my entire career focused on the development and production of television entertainment. Looking back I have a lot of satisfaction with the choices I’ve made but couldn’t be more excited by the road ahead.”

In a statement, 20th Television President Karey Burke said: “Warren is more than just a gifted producer, he’s a giant in television, and I say that as someone who had the good fortune to start my career under him at NBC. Being able to work side by side with him again has been one of the great privileges of joining 20th, and his contributions to ‘Dopesick’ and ‘The Old Man’ have been extraordinary. He’s one of those guys where you truly believe that despite his incredible track record, his best work is still ahead of him.”

“We are huge fans of Warren’s creative vision, spectacular taste, and his ability to elevate every project, and we jumped at the chance to partner with 20th on a new deal for this visionary producer. We look forward to many projects together in the years ahead,” said Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature.

Littlefield is repped by WME, the Framework Collective and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.