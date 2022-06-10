Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin and Margo Martindale have joined the cast of the upcoming Peacock series “Mrs. Davis.”

From producers Tara Hernandez (“Young Sheldon,” “The Big Bang Theory”) and Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen,” “The Leftovers”), “Mrs. Davis” is described by the streamer as “an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.”

Additional plot details have not been revealed. The newly announced cast will star alongside series leads Betty Gilpin and Jake McDorman.

Gilpin will play a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence, and McDorman will play Gilpin’s rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm.

Hernandez is the showrunner and co-writer with Lindelof. Joining them as an EP is director Owen Harris (“Brave New World”). Harris will also direct multiple episodes.

The show is from Warner Bros. Television, where Lindelof and Hernandez have overall deals.