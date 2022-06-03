Kevin Hart is once again taking some inspiration from his own life for his latest series, “True to Size.”

The comedian is developing the half-hour comedy for Peacock with Dan Levy, who will write and showrun. Here’s the premise for the series:

Before Kevin Hart was the biggest comedian in the world, before his movies grossed over a billion dollars, and before he was a mogul, he was a lost 20-year-old in Philly working at a sneaker shop in a 90s mall — a job he didn’t really want and only took to make his mom happy and keep him out of trouble. However this job would eventually change his life forever when the store manager convinces him to try stand up at an open mic.

Set in 1998, “True to Size” will follow 20-something Kevin after he stumbles into a new job selling sneakers at Sneaker World, and the family he makes out of its crew of b-team misfits who are all equally as lost on the path to “figuring out” life in their 20s.

Hart will executive produce alongside Levy, as well as Doug Robinson, Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein. The project hails from Sony Pictures Television.

This isn’t the first time that Hart has drawn inspiration from his life for a television show. Last year, he starred alongside Wesley Snipes in “True Story,” a limited series based on his early life in Philadelphia.