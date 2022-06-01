Will Arnett to Voice Sweet Tooth in Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal’ Adaptation

Will Arnett (“Lego Masters,” “Murderville”) will star and voice popular video game character Sweet Tooth in Peacock’s upcoming live-action adaptation of video game “Twisted Metal,” the streamer announced Wednesday.

Arnett, who will also executive produce, joins previously announced series leads Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz and Thomas Haden Church as well as guest star Neve Campbell. Mackie will also executive produce.

Sweet Tooth is described as a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses “Lost Vegas” as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck.

“Twisted Metal” is a high-octane half-hour action-comedy based on the popular PlayStation game series and an original take from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (“Deadpool,” “Zombieland”) about a motor-mouthed outsider (Mackie) offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief (Beatriz), he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck. Church will play Agent Stone, a cold and unyielding post-apocalyptic highway patrolman, while Campbell (“Scream 5”) will guest star as a character named Raven.

“Twisted Metal” is a big swing for a broad appeal mainstream hit as Peacock has struggled to consistently cut through the clutter with its original programming.

Michael Jonathan Smith (“Cobra Kai”) will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Kitao Sakurai (“The Eric Andre Show,” “Bad Trip”) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series. Arnett and Marc Forman from Electric Avenue (“Murderville”) initially secured the rights to the material and helped put the project together alongside Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, are also set to executive produce.

PlayStation Productions has recently ramped up development on adaptations of its popular video game library with a handful of new TV series and films on the horizon.