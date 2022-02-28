The live-action adaptation of the video game “Twisted Metal,” which will star Anthony Mackie, has landed at Peacock, the streamer announced Monday.

The half-hour live-action comedy series based on the PlayStation game series follows a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

“ ‘Twisted Metal’ has been a global phenomenon for more than 25 years but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, that blew us away. Also Anthony Mackie starring made it undeniable!” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “This adrenalin-infused [sic] comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs.”

Mackie will play John Doe, a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. With no memory of his past, John gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat.

Mackie is also executive producing alongside will Arnett and Marc Forman from Electric Avenue. Michael Jonathan Smith will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Jason Spire, Peter Principato, Asad Qizilbash, and Hermen Hulst will also executive produce.

Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said: “ ‘Twisted Metal’ is one of PlayStation’s most beloved franchises. We are thrilled to have such an amazing creative team and partners working together who have such passion for this iconic property. We can’t wait for fans to see what we have planned for them.”

“Twisted Metal” will be produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television.