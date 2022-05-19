Thomas Haden Church has joined the cast of Peacock’s “Twisted Metal” in a starring role.

The series, which also stars Anthony Mackie, is a live-action adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game franchise.

Church will play Agent Stone, described as “a cold and unyielding post-apocalyptic highway patrolman who rules the roads with a silver tongue and a twisted iron fist, prosecuting even the smallest crimes with the harshest of judgements. Agent Stone will stop at nothing to bring law and order back to the Divided States of America, and will kill anyone in his path who defies his power,” per the streamer.

In the first “Twisted Metal” game, Agent Stone was the driver of the vehicle Crimson Fury.

News broke of Mackie’s role in the series (he’s also an en executive producer) in February. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” alum Stephanie Beatriz is also part of the cast.

Michael Jonathan Smith (“Cobra Kai”) is the showrunner, writer and executive producer. Will Arnett and Marc Forman of Electric Avenue secured the rights to the material and helped put it together along with Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions. They are also executive producers.

Kitao Sakurai will direct multiple episodes and is an EP.

The series hails from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Here’s the description of the upcoming show: “Twisted Metal” is “a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck,” per Peacock.

As previously reported by TheWrap, Mackie will play John Doe, a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. With no memory of his past, John gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat.