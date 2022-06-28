NBC Orders 8-Episode Prehistoric Series ‘Surviving Earth’

NBC is exploring how life survived prehistoric catastrophes in “Surviving Earth.”

The network announced a series order Tuesday for eight episodes that will transport audiences back to the lost world of prehistoric life, allowing viewers to witness how life finds a way to survive on a planet where meteors fall, super volcanoes erupt, seas boil and the land moves.

A co-production between Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and U.K. indie Loud Minds, the series hails from the creators of “Walking with Dinosaurs” and “Primeval.”

“This epic event series promises to be unlike anything we’ve seen before, with state-of-the-art technology recreating an immersive view of prehistoric Earth,” Rod Aissa, executive vice president, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “With a project of this magnitude, we’re in excellent hands with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Loud Minds on board bringing it to life.”

“This documentary series brings to life the rich history of our planet to shed light on its future,” Toby Gorman, president, Universal Television Alternative Studio, said in a statement. “It’s a thrill to tap into the latest technology while diving into Earth’s prehistoric past alongside our partners at Loud Minds. We’re excited to bring this unparalleled project to NBC.”

“In an age when there is so much concern about our changing climate, if we want to know our future we have to understand our past,” added Tim Haines, creative director, Loud Minds. “We’re delighted to bring to NBC this spectacular story that celebrates the power of life on our ever-changing Earth.”

A premiere date for the series will be announced at a later date. “Surviving Earth” is expected to air on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.