Video streaming platform Roku announced today it is partnering with NBCUniversal Local to bring several NBC local news channels to the Roku Channel. Starting today, the channels will be available for users to access through the Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide, marking the first time that local news programming is accessible on the platform.

This pact will see NBCU bring local news channels from its NBC stations in major markets across the United States, including New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Philadelphia, Dallas and Fort Worth; Washington, D.C.; Hartford, Conn. and South Florida to the Roku Channel. Additional NBCU local channels will be added to the Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide in the coming months.

“Audiences are increasingly opting to consume news through streaming, and local news has consistently been one of the top requested categories by our users,” Ashley Hovey, Head of the Roku Channel, AVOD, said. “We’re excited to work with NBCUniversal Local and the NBC stations to expand our relevant live TV offerings for some streamers and to bring news from multiple major cities to millions of viewers across the country to easily access and enjoy.”

“Local news has never been more vital to helping our audiences stay informed about what’s happening in their communities,” Meredith McGinn, EVP of Digitnets and Original Production, NBCU Local, said. “We look forward to bringing our NBC local news channels and our stations’ best-in-class journalism to the millions of people the Roku Channel reaches and to launching more of our NBC local news channels to expand streamers’ access to our local news content.”

The NBC local news channels will feature the latest local news, breaking updates, weather forecast and live events from the designated area. These channels now arriving on the Roku Channel include: NBC News New York, NBC News Los Angeles, NBC News Chicago, NBC News Philadelphia, NBC News Dallas Ft. Worth, NBC News Washington D.C., NBC News Connecticut, NBC News South Florida.