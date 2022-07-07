Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Premiere Leads Primetime With 3.7 Million Viewers

by | July 7, 2022 @ 9:25 AM

The series premiere of ”The Challenge: USA“ also performed well for CBS

Viewers still can’t get enough of “Big Brother.” CBS kicked off its summer reality slate on Wednesday with the Season 24 premiere of the competition series, and 3.7 million people tuned in to meet the new houseguests, according to preliminary numbers.

The episode was the most-watched during primetime on Wednesday, though viewership dipped slightly from last summer, when the Season 23 premiere collected an impressive 4.2 million total viewers. It still helped secure a viewership win for CBS, which averaged 2.95 million eyeballs across primetime.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

