‘Big Brother’ Season 24 Replaces Contestant Marvin Achi Just One Day Before Premiere

Marvin Achi was set to compete in the 24th season of CBS’ “Big Brother,” premiering Wednesday night, before the network announced late Tuesday that he was being replaced by Joseph, a 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, Florida.

The announcement was made on the official “Big Brother” Twitter account with no reason given as to the last-minute casting swap. Representatives for “Big Brother” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

🚨 Important casting update! Marvin will no longer be one of our Houseguests on this season of Big Brother. We’re excited to welcome Joseph, a 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, FL. to the #BB24 cast! pic.twitter.com/F0CLIDB9uw — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 6, 2022

Fans took to Twitter to begin discussing the change, with some speculating that Achi’s connection to NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” may be to blame. The reality star was voted through to the Judge Cuts round on Season 17 of the competition series and the live shows may overlap with the filming of “Big Brother.”

Representatives for “America’s Got Talent” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Wednesday morning.

While Achi may no longer be a “Big Brother” contestant, the rest of the cast announced on Tuesday remains intact and ready to go.

Here it is folks, meet your #BB24 houseguests! We’ve got a full house this year 😉 Get strapped in for a turbulent summer. 🌴 pic.twitter.com/ir49nBA28P — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 5, 2022

“It’s a 90-minute premiere and as soon as people get out of the house, they’re going to play new challenges that we’ve never had before,” host Julie Chen Moonves recently told ET. “Then we’re going to show you a crazy first live eviction show.”

“Big Brother” Season 24 will premiere Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.