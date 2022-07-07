“Big Brother” returned for its 24th season on Wednesday night, introducing a whole new batch of contestants ready to deceive and manipulate each other to win $750,000. And while the premiere brought its typical chaos, it also brought some unfortunate colors out of contestants — particularly in regards to the women.

First came the first Head of Household (HOH) competition of the season. In short, there were three separate stations (Piercing Station, Porta Potties and Merch Stand), which each got its own competition. The winners of each one then faced off in another comp to win first HOH. The winners were Monte, Turner, and Daniel.

And the fact that they were all men wasn’t lost on viewers. Janelle Pierzina, who has competed on four seasons of “Big Brother” over the years, lamented “What a sh–ty start to a new season. I’ve seen the ending of this movie.”

All men at the end to win HOH. What a shitty start to a new season. I’ve seen the ending of this movie 🙄 #BB24 — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) July 7, 2022

But beyond the HOH comp, there was a “Backstage Boss” ticket, which was pulled by “Pooch.” This ticket means he won’t compete in any competitions during the first week of the game, or be able to vote in the first eviction ceremony. The good news for him is that means he’s safe, and can’t be nominated for eviction.

The twist is, Pooch had to pick three players to go “backstage” with him, and those contestants face the same circumstances in terms of competition and eviction night. Except, unlike Pooch, they will still be available to be nominated for eviction by Daniel. So basically, they have no way to fight for themselves.

The three players Pooch picks to accompany him? Paloma, Alyssa, and Brittany — all women. And once again, the skew didn’t go unnoticed by viewers.

“Almost half the women lost their vote this week am I watching #BB24 or the Supreme Court Channel?” one watcher tweeted.

Almost half the women lost their vote this week am I watching #BB24 or the Supreme Court Channel? — Edward Giordano (@EdwardGiordano) July 7, 2022

That said, fans aren’t necessarily hoping for the safety of Alyssa or Paloma at this point, thanks to their treatment of fellow female houseguest Taylor. Speaking quietly “backstage,” the two women agreed that “she cannot dominate like, being like the seductress of the guys” and only referred to her as “pageant girl” rather than by her name.

You can watch that moment below.

alyssa and paloma calling taylor “pageant girl” instead of her name is giving jealousy DOWN and unprovoked lol their literal game plan is to outshine her in front of the guys and they’re being so serious too… #bb24 pic.twitter.com/berfVfI03I — kristen (not stewart) (@kristenscamp) July 7, 2022

The conversation had all the makings of an early alliance, and one the “Big Brother” fans — particularly the women — immediately scoffed at.

“If your girls alliance is based solely on you talking s— and ‘othering’ the other women in the house then it’s trash and weak,” one person tweeted.

If your girls alliance is based solely on you talking shit and “othering” the other women in the house then it’s trash and weak. #bb24 — Brittanie (@ItsBriittaniiee) July 7, 2022

Another pointed out how Taylor wasn’t the only woman left out of the budding alliance

the two women left out of the women’s core alliance … HMM #BB24 pic.twitter.com/CPo9G0Zdda — 🌟 (@scottconnell_) July 7, 2022

Of course, many fans also mocked Alyssa and Paloma for how superior they were in the conversation, especially considering that the reason they were both chosen to go “backstage” with Pooch is because they were the first eliminated from their respective competitions.

You can check out more reactions to the intense first night in the BB house below.

Nothing says BBUS like putting a conventionally attractive straight white dude on a golden throne 💀 #BB24 — Brett ✨ #BB24 (@keeshasbirthday) July 7, 2022

Not the microaggressions popping up on day 1. Protect Taylor at all costs #BB24 pic.twitter.com/rzbsIvgGqm — Reality Rants (@REALITYRANTS101) July 7, 2022

My issue is these girls have whole think pieces about Taylor after only one night. Like all of a sudden she’s not a girls girl, she’s gonna try and get in with the boys, she’s just a pageant girl, and she’s GOTTA be attracted to Monte like huh??? How? 😭 #BB24 — Jess 🦋 (@Jsheppp1) July 7, 2022

nearly half the women losing their right to vote on #BB24 in the first episode



gonna be a long summer — Peridiam (@BillyGiese) July 7, 2022

The only 3 women left who have not took apart in bullying. Rooting for them to go far! #BB24 pic.twitter.com/UCHIFiPxLD — Casey (@RealityCasey) July 7, 2022