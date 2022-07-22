Vince McMahon, longtime WWE chief and personality, is retiring. McMahon announced the news on Friday.

“At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe,” McMahon tweeted. “Then. Now. Forever. Together.”

His retirement comes after he stepped down in June over a handful of sexual misconduct allegations. He also paid upwards of $12 million to four women over the last 16 years in an effort to keep allegations from going public, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month.

All four women were formerly associated with the WWE and signed nondisclosure agreements to prevent them from discussing their relationships with McMahon, according to the WSJ report.

“Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you,” McMahon said in his full statement. “I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand.

“Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment.”

Earlier this summer, the WWE board began investigating McMahon after it came to light that he paid $3 million in hush money to keep an affair with a former employee quiet.

His daughter Stephanie McMahon assumed the duties of interim CEO and board chairman.

Brandon Katz contributed to this report.