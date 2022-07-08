Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon Paid $12 Million in Hush Money to 4 Women Over Sexual Misconduct Claims (Report)

Longtime World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon, who stepped down in June over a growing number of sexual misconduct allegations, paid upwards of $12 million to four women over the last 16 years in an effort to keep allegations from going public, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Representatives for the WWE did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

All four women were formerly associated with the WWE and signed non-disclosure agreements to prevent them from discussing their relationships with the executive, per the outlet.

These settlements include a $7.5 million payout in 2018 to a former wrestler who alleged that the CEO pressured her into performing oral sex on him. McMahon did not end up renewing her contract in 2005 after she declined additional sexual advances from him, according to the report.

McMahon is said to have paid a WWE contractor $1 million after sending her unsolicited nude photos of himself and sexually harassing her during her time with the company. A former manager with a decade of experience at WWE was also paid $1 million after McMahon reportedly attempted to keep their sexual relationship from becoming public.

Earlier this summer, the WWE board began investigating McMahon after it came to light that he paid $3 million in hush money to keep an affair with a former employee quiet. In June, his daughter Stephanie McMahon assumed the duties of interim CEO and board chairman as he stepped away from the company.

