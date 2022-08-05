CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 04: Kyle Sloter #4 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is sacked by Kendal Vickers #95 and Gerri Green #56 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

NFL Hall of Fame Game Is Thursday’s Primetime Ratings Champion

by | August 5, 2022 @ 3:03 PM

The NBC broadcast scored over 5 million total viewers

Football is back! The Las Vegas Raiders soared to a 27-11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars during Thursday night’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The matchup, which aired on NBC, blew all other primetime fare out of the water with its 1.41 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 5.5 million total viewers.

Despite the competition of live sports, “Big Brother” still pulled its usual numbers on Thursday, as another back door eviction sent a major player packing. The episode landed a 0.73 in the demo as well as 3.6 million total viewers, which is on par with a typical episode of the CBS stalwart.

Katie Campione

