Despite the competition of live sports, “Big Brother” still pulled its usual numbers on Thursday, as another back door eviction sent a major player packing . The episode landed a 0.73 in the demo as well as 3.6 million total viewers, which is on par with a typical episode of the CBS stalwart.

Football is back! The Las Vegas Raiders soared to a 27-11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars during Thursday night’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The matchup, which aired on NBC, blew all other primetime fare out of the water with its 1.41 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 5.5 million total viewers.

NBC, which aired the Hall of Fame game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders throughout all of primetime, was first in ratings with an average 1.31 rating in the key demo and in total viewers with an average of 5.2 million, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data.

Due to a weather delay, the game actually kicked off around 8:40 p.m., skyrocketing to a 1.41 demo rating and 5.5 million total viewers.

ABC and CBS tied for second in ratings with an average 0.41 in the demo. ABC was second in total viewers with an average of 3 million, while CBS was third with 2.8 million.

On ABC, “Press Your Luck” kicked things off with a 0.53 demo rating and 3.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Generation Gap” drew a 0.46 demo rating and 3.3 million total viewers. “The Con” rounded things out with a 0.26 demo rating and 2.1 million total viewers at 10.

For CBS, a rerun of “Young Sheldon” received a 0.33 demo rating and 3.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, a re-airing of “Ghosts” earned a 0.27 demo rating and 2.7 million total viewers. “Big Brother” scored a 0.73 demo rating and 3.6 million total viewers at 9, while an encore of “CSI: Vegas” ended the night with a 0.19 demo rating and 1.7 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was fourth in ratings with an average 0.14 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 762,000. A rerun of “MasterChef” secured a 0.17 demo rating and 1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, two encores of “Welcome to Flatch” aired. The first took home a 0.12 demo rating and 519,000 total viewers, while the second had a 0.11 demo rating and 507,000 total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.03 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 315,000. A rerun of “Walker” got a 0.03 demo rating and 405,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., and a re-airing of “The Flash” had a 0.03 demo rating and 224,000 total viewers at 9.

Neither The CW nor Fox air original primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision took the lead in ratings with a 0.3 average in the demo compared to Telemundo’s 0.2. But Telemundo pulled ahead in viewers, averaging 1.1 million while Univision mustered 931,000.

On Telemundo, “Casa de Famosos,” which ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., elicited a 0.3 demo score and 1.3 million total viewers. At 9, “Amor Valiente” managed to secure a 0.2 rating in the key demo and 875,000 viewers. At 10, “Infiel: Historia de Un Engaño” closed out primetime with a 0.2 key demo score and 1 million total viewers.

For Univision, “Mexicana y El Guero” began at 8 and scrounged up a 0.2 key demo rating and 744,000 total viewers. “Herencia: Legado Amor” followed with the network’s highest scores of 0.3 and 1.2 million total viewers. Then, “Mujer de Nadie” finished the night with a 0.2 demo score and 880,000 total viewers.