Disney+’s ‘Ms. Marvel’ Cedes Most In-Demand New Show Title to FX’s ‘The Old Man’ | Chart

Netflix’s ”Resident Evil“ also saw a steep decline from last week’s No. 2 spot

Demand for “ Ms. Marvel ” cratered by 25% this week, which caused the show to fall to fourth place on the list of most in-demand new shows after being the No. 1 breakout show last week, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Notably, demand for Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” also dropped this week. Like “Ms. Marvel,” these series concluded their first seasons in the past month.

Meanwhile, demand for FX’s “The Old Man,” which streams on Hulu, held up well last week, even though its finale was on July 21. Its demand for the week (24.6 times the average series in the U.S.) was only marginally higher than the previous week, but due to falling demand for the three series above, which belong to some of the most popular franchises in entertainment, it rose to the top rank this week.

“Black Bird,” the crime drama miniseries starring Taron Eagerton on Apple TV+, had another week of strong demand growth. Its demand swelled by 29% last week and the show rose to fifth place in our weekly ranking, up from 10th place last week. The final episode is scheduled for Aug. 5, so there’s time for the show to keep up its momentum going into its finale.

10 most in-demand new shows, U.S., July 23-29, 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

While “Black Bird” has done a good job sustaining demand over a weeks-long build-up, demand for “Resident Evil” looks like it will be more fleeting. The Netflix original had the second highest demand in our breakout shows ranking last week, but demand for the series has dropped by 35%. Large spikes in interest followed by rapid drop-offs are a hallmark of Netflix’s all-at-once episode releases.

Two new series made it into this week’s ranking: “Lycoris Recoil” is a new anime which premiered on July 2 from Tokyo MX and Crunchyroll and “On Patrol: Live,” which premiered on July 22 and reunites the team behind “Live PD,” which was cancelled in 2020 following nationwide protests against police violence. “On Patrol: Live” executive producer and host, Dan Abrams, has spoken about learning from mistakes on “Live PD,” but it remains to be seen how different this new series will be or whether it’s just a rebrand and move to a new home — from A&E to Reelz.