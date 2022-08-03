ms-marvel

Iman Villani as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel (Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Disney+’s ‘Ms. Marvel’ Cedes Most In-Demand New Show Title to FX’s ‘The Old Man’ | Chart

by | August 3, 2022 @ 3:59 PM

Netflix’s ”Resident Evil“ also saw a steep decline from last week’s No. 2 spot

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Demand for “Ms. Marvel” cratered by 25% this week, which caused the show to fall to fourth place on the list of most in-demand new shows after being the No. 1 breakout show last week, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

