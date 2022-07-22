‘For All Mankind’ Topples ‘Ted Lasso’ to Become Apple TV+’s Most In-Demand Show | Charts

Overall demand for Apple’s original series has rebounded from a first-quarter slump
“For All Mankind” just beat out “Ted Lasso” to be the most in-demand Apple TV+ original series, with 24.03 times the average series demand, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.
Furthermore, the third season of “For All Mankind,” which premiered on June 10, has exceeded demand for previous seasons. It has managed to consistently grow its demand each season as it expands its audience. Co-created by Ronald D. Moore (“Outlander,” “Battlestar Galactica”), “For All Mankind” imagines a world where the global space race never ended.
The other eight most in-demand shows on Apple TV+ all have similarly high demand (in the 10-15 times range) speaking to Apple TV+’s well-rounded slate of original content. The platform has consistently put out quality content that attracts a solid level of demand rather than prioritizing a few mega-hits.
“Severance” is the third most in-demand show on Apple TV+ in June. Demand for the show has held up well since its season 1 finale on April 8. It has also seen renewed interest following its 14 Emmy nominations. “Severance” looks set to be another show whose follow-up seasons will continue to grow demand for Apple TV+.
The share of demand for original content from Apple TV+ rose in the second quarter this year, after a dip in its share in the first quarter of the year.
In Q2 2022, 7% of demand for streaming originals in the U.S. was for an Apple TV+ series. The demand for Apple TV+ originals comes close to the peak share it achieved in Q4 2021 (7.1%) and shows that, despite a minor stumble at the beginning of the year, Apple TV+ is back on track to making gains in the streaming world.
Measuring demand for original content is especially relevant for Apple TV+, a streamer that has put all its chips on its platform originals. A look at the most in-demand series on the platform last month paints a picture of which bets are paying off for Apple TV+ and drawing audiences in.
