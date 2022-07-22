‘For All Mankind’ Topples ‘Ted Lasso’ to Become Apple TV+’s Most In-Demand Show | Charts

Overall demand for Apple’s original series has rebounded from a first-quarter slump

Furthermore, the third season of “For All Mankind,” which premiered on June 10, has exceeded demand for previous seasons. It has managed to consistently grow its demand each season as it expands its audience. Co-created by Ronald D. Moore (“Outlander,” “Battlestar Galactica”), “For All Mankind” imagines a world where the global space race never ended.

“ For All Mankind ” just beat out “ Ted Lasso ” to be the most in-demand Apple TV+ original series, with 24.03 times the average series demand, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Demand for Apple TV+’s “Severance” premiere episodes compared, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

Apple’s staple hit “Ted Lasso” has had a level of demand well above other Apple TV+ originals, but now falls to No. 2 among the streamer’s originals.

The other eight most in-demand shows on Apple TV+ all have similarly high demand (in the 10-15 times range) speaking to Apple TV+’s well-rounded slate of original content. The platform has consistently put out quality content that attracts a solid level of demand rather than prioritizing a few mega-hits.

“Severance” is the third most in-demand show on Apple TV+ in June. Demand for the show has held up well since its season 1 finale on April 8. It has also seen renewed interest following its 14 Emmy nominations. “Severance” looks set to be another show whose follow-up seasons will continue to grow demand for Apple TV+.

The other Apple series with the highest demand last month span multiple genres. The most recent of these, “Prehistoric Planet,” has ranked among the most in-demand new series in the U.S. Demand for the show has also held up well past its finale on May 27.

10 most in-demand Apple TV+ original shows, U.S., June 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

The share of demand for original content from Apple TV+ rose in the second quarter this year, after a dip in its share in the first quarter of the year.

Share of U.S. demand for streaming originals (Parrot Analytics)

In Q2 2022, 7% of demand for streaming originals in the U.S. was for an Apple TV+ series. The demand for Apple TV+ originals comes close to the peak share it achieved in Q4 2021 (7.1%) and shows that, despite a minor stumble at the beginning of the year, Apple TV+ is back on track to making gains in the streaming world.

Measuring demand for original content is especially relevant for Apple TV+, a streamer that has put all its chips on its platform originals. A look at the most in-demand series on the platform last month paints a picture of which bets are paying off for Apple TV+ and drawing audiences in.

For more from WrapPRO content partner Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.