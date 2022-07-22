Joel Kinnaman on "For All Mankind" (Apple TV+)

‘For All Mankind’ Topples ‘Ted Lasso’ to Become Apple TV+’s Most In-Demand Show | Charts

by | July 22, 2022 @ 11:15 AM

Overall demand for Apple’s original series has rebounded from a first-quarter slump

For All Mankind” just beat out “Ted Lasso” to be the most in-demand Apple TV+ original series, with 24.03 times the average series demand, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Furthermore, the third season of “For All Mankind,” which premiered on June 10, has exceeded demand for previous seasons. It has managed to consistently grow its demand each season as it expands its audience. Co-created by Ronald D. Moore (“Outlander,” “Battlestar Galactica”), “For All Mankind” imagines a world where the global space race never ended.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Legion M Jeff Annison Paul Scanlan

Legion M Founders: ‘It’s Amazing How Many Decisions’ Are Made by One or Two Executives

Why ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ Is a Prime Example of A24’s Brand Strength | Charts

‘Ted Lasso’ Actors James Lance and Jeremy Swift on Trent Crimm’s and Higgins’ Storylines
black bird_taron egerton sepideh moafi

How ‘Black Bird’ Deviates From the True Story to Explore ‘Male Gaze’ and ‘Toxic Masculinity’
Shows Leaving Netflix NCIS Breaking Bad New Girl

When 10 Popular Netflix Series Are Set to Leave the Service – and Why It Matters (Exclusive)

In a Post-COVID World, Does San Diego Comic-Con Still Matter to Hollywood?

Comedians Are Finally Taking on Streamers – and Their Copyright Claims Are No Joke

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Cristo Fernández on His Character’s ‘Positive Attitude’ and ‘Inner Child’

‘Ted Lasso’ Actor Toheeb Jimoh Describes Season 3 in Three Words: ‘Growth, Resolution and Family’
Fox MLB All Star Game TV Ratings

MLB All-Star Game on Fox Hits a Ratings Home Run Tuesday
Nope

Can ‘Nope’ Lift a Box Office Heading for a Dry Period?