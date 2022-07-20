A T-Rex on "Prehistoric Planet." (Apple TV+)

‘Prehistoric Planet’ Roars Back Onto Most In-Demand New Shows List 2 Months After Finale | Chart

by | July 20, 2022 @ 1:05 PM

Jon Favreau’s Apple TV+ docuseries saw a sudden increase in demand

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

In a surprise return, Apple TV+’s epic documentary series, “Prehistoric Planet” clawed back onto this week’s top 10 most in-demand new shows list.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Fox MLB All Star Game TV Ratings

MLB All-Star Game on Fox Hits a Ratings Home Run Tuesday
Nope

Can ‘Nope’ Lift a Box Office Heading for a Dry Period?
Kurt Russell / Wyatt Russell

Kurt and Wyatt Russell Join Apple and Legendary Television’s Monsterverse Live-Action Series
thor-love-and-thunder-chris-hemsworth

How ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Demand Stacks Up Versus Other Superhero Movies This Year | Charts
Netflix content budget stock

Netflix’s Mixed Earnings Give Hollywood a (Short) Chance to Exhale | Analysis

ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Snags Highest Primetime Monday Rating
Netflix Earnings

Netflix Q2 Earnings Show 970,000 Subscribers Dumped Service
Disney+ Star Wars Mandalorian Obi-Wan Boba Fett viewership

Which Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series Is the Most Popular? | Charts

Hollywood CEO Mid-Year Report Card: Winners, Losers and Colossal Paychecks
black bird_taron egerton sepideh moafi

How ‘Black Bird’ Deviates From the Real-Life Story to Explore ‘Male Gaze’ and ‘Toxic Masculinity’

Netflix’s Subscriber Exodus Has Hollywood on Edge Ahead of Earnings