‘Prehistoric Planet’ Roars Back Onto Most In-Demand New Shows List 2 Months After Finale | Chart

Jon Favreau’s Apple TV+ docuseries saw a sudden increase in demand

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Interestingly, Jon Favreau’s docuseries saw a 7% increase in demand with 12.4 times the average series demand, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Meanwhile, Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” remained at the top of the rankings this week with 33.3 times the average series demand.

Close to a month after its season finale, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” managed to retain its position in second place despite a 16% decline in demand.

Third on the chart is Disney+’s “Ms. Marvel,” which had a further 7% increase in demand this week after its finale aired on July 13. The latest installment in the MCU small-screen offerings has had much lower demand than its predecessors, which could be a sign of franchise fatigue setting in among audiences.

10 most in-demand news show, July 9-15, 2022, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

AMC’s “Dark Winds” had another 9% increase in demand last week following the release of its finale on July 10. The series had 17.5 times the average series demand this week, and took sixth place on the chart, up from eighth place last week. From executive producers George R. R. Martin and Robert Redford, the psychological thriller series is based on the “Leaphorn & Chee” novel series by Tony Hillerman and has already been renewed for a second season.

Hulu’s “The Bear” had a 12% drop in demand following a successful couple of weeks in the rankings since its premiere on June 23. The drama series has been critically acclaimed for its premise, and has been renewed for a second season. As of this week, the show took over seventh position on the charts with 15 times the average series demand.

“The Terminal List” also had a 21% decline in demand this week, and slid down to eighth place in the rankings with 14.4 times the average series demand.

For more from WrapPRO content partner Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.