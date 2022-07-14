FX Orders Another Course of ‘The Bear’

FX is gearing up to deliver another serving of the Jeremy Allen White-starring “The Bear.”

The series, about Carmy (White), a young chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop, has been given a Season 2, it was announced Thursday.

“’The Bear’ has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations,” FX entertainment president Eric Schrier said in a statement. “We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White’s lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can’t wait to get to work on Season 2.”

Season 1 is just a couple of weeks old. All eight episodes of the first season dropped June 23 on Hulu.

“We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023,” Storer and Calo, who are also executive producers on the show, said in a joint statement of their own.

“The Bear” films in Chicago. It sees fine-dining trained Carmy balancing the “soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide,” per a logline from FX.

Edwin Lee Gibson (“Ebraheim”) and Matty Matheson (“Neil Fak”) also co-star in the series.

Hiro Murai and Nate Matteson of Super Frog and Josh Senior are executive producers. The series is produced by FX Productions.