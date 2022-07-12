Emmy Award Nominations 2022: ‘Succession’ Leads with 25 Nods

“Succession” led the 2022 Emmy nominations for excellence in television in 2022, with the HBO drama about a power-hungry media mogul and his devious family landing 25 nods. “Ted Lasso” also scored huge at the nominations on Tuesday, with the Apple TV+ comedy taking 20 nods.
Both series were last year’s top winners, Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series, respectively. The HBO limited series “The White Lotus” also got 20 nominations, while the comedies “Hacks” from HBO and “Only Murders in the Building” from Hulu tied for the fourth spot with 17 nominations each.
In this banner year for television content, there were many surprises and snubs among the nominations, including snubs for the popular “Yellowstone,” Emmy regular “This Is Us” and “Black-ish.” Among the surprise nominations were Reese Witherspoon for “The Morning Show” and Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh for “Killing Eve.”
Read on for our full list of the main nominations below, and be sure to tune in to the 74th annual ceremony on Sept. 12, where it will air live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls (Prime Video)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary (ABC)
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Elle Fanning, The Great (Hulu)
Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)
Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta, FX
Bill Hader, Barry, HBO
Nicholas Hoult, The Great, Hulu
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building, Hulu
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building, Hulu
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso, Apple TV+
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbot Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Hacks (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or a Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase, HBO
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven, FX
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage, HBO
Michael Keaton, Dopesick, Hulu
Himesh Patel, Station 11, HBO
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie
Toni Collette, The Staircase, HBO
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna, Netflix
Lily James, Pam & Tommy, Hulu
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment American Crime Story, FX
Margaret Qualley, Maid, Netflix
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout, Hulu
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC America
Laura Linney, Ozark, Netflix
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets, Showtime
Sanda Oh, Killing Eve, BBC America
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show, Apple TV+
Zendaya
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark, Netflix
Brian Cox, Succession, HBO
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game, Netflix
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul, AMC
Adam Scott, Severance, Apple TV+
Jeremy Strong, Succession, HBO
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Euphoria (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Succession)
Outstanding Television Movie
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon (Paramount+)
The Survivor (HBO)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (Roku)
Read the full list of nominations here.