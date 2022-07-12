Emmy Award Nominations 2022: ‘Succession’ Leads with 25 Nods

“Succession” led the 2022 Emmy nominations for excellence in television in 2022, with the HBO drama about a power-hungry media mogul and his devious family landing 25 nods. “Ted Lasso” also scored huge at the nominations on Tuesday, with the Apple TV+ comedy taking 20 nods.

Both series were last year’s top winners, Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series, respectively. The HBO limited series “The White Lotus” also got 20 nominations, while the comedies “Hacks” from HBO and “Only Murders in the Building” from Hulu tied for the fourth spot with 17 nominations each.

In this banner year for television content, there were many surprises and snubs among the nominations, including snubs for the popular “Yellowstone,” Emmy regular “This Is Us” and “Black-ish.” Among the surprise nominations were Reese Witherspoon for “The Morning Show” and Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh for “Killing Eve.”

Read on for our full list of the main nominations below, and be sure to tune in to the 74th annual ceremony on Sept. 12, where it will air live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls (Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Elle Fanning, The Great (Hulu)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta, FX

Bill Hader, Barry, HBO

Nicholas Hoult, The Great, Hulu

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building, Hulu

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building, Hulu

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso, Apple TV+

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or a Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase, HBO

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven, FX

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage, HBO

Michael Keaton, Dopesick, Hulu

Himesh Patel, Station 11, HBO

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette, The Staircase, HBO

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna, Netflix

Lily James, Pam & Tommy, Hulu

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment American Crime Story, FX

Margaret Qualley, Maid, Netflix

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout, Hulu

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC America

Laura Linney, Ozark, Netflix

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets, Showtime

Sanda Oh, Killing Eve, BBC America

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show, Apple TV+

Zendaya

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark, Netflix

Brian Cox, Succession, HBO

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game, Netflix

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul, AMC

Adam Scott, Severance, Apple TV+

Jeremy Strong, Succession, HBO

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Succession)

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon (Paramount+)

The Survivor (HBO)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (Roku)

