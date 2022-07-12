A record number of Asian, Southeast Asian and Asian-American actors received Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning, including “Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh, “Saturday Night Live” breakout Bowen Yang and several actors from Netflix’s hit Korean series, “Squid Game.”

Five members of the “Squid Game” cast were nominated: Lead actor Lee Jung-jae and supporting stars Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, and Oh Yeong-su, as well as guest actress Lee You-mi. The series is also up for Outstanding Drama Series, making Emmy history as the first non-English drama to compete in the category.

Himesh Patel landed an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for the HBO Max series “Station Eleven.”

“Ted Lasso” star Nick Mohammed, who plays Nathan Shelley on the hit Apple TV+ series, was nominated for the second time in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category.

Padma Lakshmi is nominated for Outstanding Host for Reality or Competition Program for “Top Chef,” while Tan France is nominated along with his “Queer Eye” co-hosts. This is Lakshmi’s 13th nomination in the category and the third for France.

This is the second Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nomination for Yang, who was also previously nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

Oh’s nomination for the final season of “Killing Eve” is her thirteenth overall.