The 2022 Emmy nominations arrived on Tuesday, with HBO’s “Succession” leading the pack with 25 nods. It was a big day for “Squid Game,” too, which became the first non-English language show to get a nomination for Outstanding Drama.

“Stranger Things,” “Abbot Elementary,” “The White Lotus,” “Hacks” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” are some of the many shows recognized on Tuesday.

And here’s how all the stars, show creators, producers and more reacted:

Shawn Levy, Outstanding Drama Series, “Stranger Things”

“We took some big swings in Season 4. Inspired as always by the voice and vision of our Brothers Duffer, the ST cast and crew aimed to pull off storytelling that was more ambitious than we’ve ever tried before. Along the way, we were confident that if we could pull this story off, audiences would be rewarded with our most emotional and satisfying season yet. To have this season embraced by hundreds of millions of viewers around the world has been incredible, and to have it now acknowledged with these nominations from the Television Academy is so gratifying and thrilling. Chrissy: this one’s for you!”

Lee Jung-Jae, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, “Squid Game”

“First, I would like to share my sincere gratitude. It is a tremendous honor to be nominated together with these brilliant actors. I would like to share this honor with the Squid Game fans around the world, who showed us endless love and support, and the Squid Game team, who worked very hard to make everything possible.”

Christina Ricci, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, “Yellowjackets”

“I am so overwhelmed right now, the dedication from this cast and crew have made so many things possible. I want to thank Showtime for believing in the visions of Ashley, Bart and Jonathan and for their unwavering support of Yellowjackets. I’m so happy for the recognition that the series, it’s creatives, and my fellow co-stars received this morning!”

Norman Lear and Brent Miller, Outstanding Variety Special Live, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience”

“Thank you, Television Academy, for blessing us with another nomination for ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience.’ In addition to our fellow producers, we really want to thank our incredible cast for jumping into the shoes of those iconic characters of ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ and re-introducing them to a new generation of television viewers, while simultaneously celebrating the former producers, writers, cast and crew of the original productions.”

Quinta Brunson, Outstanding Lead Actress and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, “Abbott Elementary”

“What an honor to be nominated by the Television Academy. Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream. It’s a joy we get to share with the amazing people who watched our first season. None of this would be possible without my incredible, supportive EP’s Justin Halpern, Randall Einhorn & Patrick Schumacker, our incredible writers room, our insanely talented cast, and the hard-working teams at ABC and WBTV for helping to bring Abbott Elementary to life. Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank teachers. Thanks for being our inspiration.”

Justin Halperin and Patrick Schumacker, Executive Producers, Outstanding Comedy Series, “Abbot Elementary”

“We are incredibly grateful and excited at these nominations. The entire cast, crew, and writing staff are some of the most talented people we’ve ever worked with. We are so thankful Quinta trusted us with helping her make this show and she deserves every accolade that comes her way. She is insanely good at everything she does. It’s frankly unnerving.

“We made Abbott because we wanted to make people laugh but also show the daily struggle teachers go through and the respect and admiration they deserve. We’re realizing now this reads like it was written by a PR robot but rest assured these were the original thoughts of two humans who are shockingly paid to write things.”

Channing Dungey, Warner Bros. TV Chairman, “Abbott Elementary” (in addition to “Ted Lasso,” “The Voice” and “Maid,” among others)

“While it is true that every day is a blessing, let’s face it, some days are better than others! This is one of those days for all the incredibly talented writers, producers, casts, and crew members responsible for Warner Bros. Television Group’s nominated programs. We are so thrilled that Emmy voters have honored their outstanding work with a total of 44 nominations. Everyone at the Studio is so proud to have the opportunity to tell inclusive and innovative stories, and we are honored to work with the artists and network partners that helped to make these shows possible. And I’d also like to take a moment to salute the incomparable Quinta Brunson. With Abbott Elementary, she has created a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to public school teachers. Quinta had a singular vision for this show: to tell authentic stories of everyday heroes for a network television audience. And today she made history as the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations for a comedy series in a single year! We couldn’t be more excited for her accomplishments and for the entire Abbott team.”

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk (Creator/Showrunner/Writer/Director), Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Director for a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, “Squid Game”

“I feel so happy and honored that ‘Squid Game’ became the first non-English language series to be nominated for the Emmy Awards. I hope that Squid Game’s Emmy nominations will open up even more opportunities for the whole world to enjoy and appreciate each other’s content beyond the barriers of culture and language.”

Director Danny Strong (Showrunner/Writer), Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology, “Dopesick”

“Thank you to the Television Academy for honoring Dopesick with so many nominations. I’m so proud of the incredible group of artists who put their hearts and souls into telling this important story.”

Co-creator John Hoffman, Outstanding Comedy Series, “Only Murders in the Building”

“Everyone in this amazing Building of ours poured their hearts into making something that might connect and lift the spirits — even though there might be a murder or two in there. Now, to feel the love back from the Academy and to celebrate so many in our crazily talented team this morning is beyond an honor and it means the world to all of us, I know.”

Alexandra Daddario, Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett, Outstanding Supporting Actors in a Limited or Anthology Series, “The White Lotus”

Daddario: “It is such an honor to be nominated for my first Emmy! I just cried so much in front of a bunch of people! Thank you so much to the Television Academy for honoring not only myself, but my fellow cast mates and Mike White. I am so proud of this show and will be forever grateful to have had this opportunity and to work alongside such incredible people and to have been stranded at this resort together.”

Coolidge: “It’s so thrilling. An incredible surprise. The other girls in The White Lotus are nominated, too and I love those girls, they’re the greatest group and so talented. It feels like Christmas today!”

Bartlett: “Thank you to the Television Academy for this recognition, I’m beyond thrilled!! Stepping into the vision of the extraordinarily brilliant Mike White was an absolute blast and I’m so happy to see Mike, my wonderful castmates, and so many of our talented White Lotus team being recognized for their fantastic work. Special love and thanks to HBO for their amazing support. This is an exciting day!”

Adrien Brody, nominated for Guest Actor, “Succession”

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this incredible recognition and to HBO, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick for inviting me to be a part of such meaningful work. I am a huge fan of ‘Succession’ and beyond thrilled to have been included in such an extraordinary show. I’m grateful to share this honor with the brilliant cast and crew of Succession, and the fantastic writers who shaped the character, making him so fun to play. A special thank you and congratulations to Adam, Jesse, Brian, and Jeremy.”

Arian Moayed, nominated for Guest Actor, “Succession”

“I’m just over the moon excited to be nominated for playing Stewy Hosseini in “Succession.” I’m thrilled that my first nomination came because of the brain of Jesse Armstrong and the incredible team he has assembled.”

Cathy Yan, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, “Succession”

“Thank you to the Academy. I had an absolute blast directing on my favorite show and am so honored to be nominated with this talented group. It’s a privilege to have worked with Jesse Armstrong, Mark Mylod and the incredible cast and crew of Succession. It was the highlight of my pandemic.”

Tom Pelphrey, nominated for Guest Actor, “Ozark”

“This is such an awesome surprise. Ozark was an incredible experience, I’m forever grateful for the opportunity and for Jason, Laura, Chris Mundy, Alexa Fogel, and the whole Ozark family. Ben will live in my heart always- it was an honor to play such a beautiful, complicated character.”

Bowen Yang, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, “Saturday Night Live”

“What an honor! SNL is the most wonderful convocation of talents and people and I share this with all the cast, writers and crew. I was on a plane watching ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ when I found out because I am a company man. Stream Peacock now.”

Anthony Carrigan, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, “Barry”

“To be on such a special show like Barry is already the greatest gift, but this takes it to the next level. It’s an honor to be nominated alongside so many incredible actors. Feeling a lot of gratitude right now…”

Creator David Collins, Outstanding Structured Reality Program, “Queer Eye”

“It’s never been more paramount to tell and celebrate diverse stories that remind us how connected we all are. We’re humbled and honored to receive these six nominations today for the series, including one for our amazing hosts the Fab Five. We have incredible partners in Netflix and ITV who are committed to shining a spotlight on this groundbreaking series, allowing it to connect deeply amongst fans while continuing to elevate awareness for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Director Ron Howard and subject Jose Andres, Outstanding Cinematography for a Non-Fiction Program and Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Special, “We Feed People”

Howard: “This journey on “We Feed People,” has been so eye-opening. We are beyond thrilled by this incredible recognition from our peers. This honor is an extraordinary acknowledgment of the tremendous work of José Andrés and his team at World Central Kitchen. This film, at its core, is a story about volunteerism and all the good that can happen when we come together as one community. Their mission is inspiring and gives hope for our humanity. It is a true privilege for me and our team at Imagine Documentaries to share this honor with the team on this film, our cinematographers Kris Kaczor, Sebastian Lindstrom, Alicia Sully and National Geographic.”

Andres: “I never imagined such a beautiful film would one day be made about World Central Kitchen, paying tribute to the countless men and women who have joined us to always be there in emergencies around the world with a hot plate of food. This incredible honor is for all of them…and of course for Ron, his team at Imagine Documentaries, and the people of National Geographic, who have done an amazing job capturing the heart of not just what we do, or where we go, but why we show up. Each of us can ask that simple question, “What can I do?” People everywhere can use their know-how in their community to join whatever organization responds to what they care about. Even in our darkest times, this is the light, showing others we care. Without empathy, nothing works. With it, imagine what is possible?”

RuPaul Charles, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“As the basic human rights of LGBTQ+ people are being threatened once again, I want to thank our peers in the Television Academy for acknowledging the achievements of the beautiful and talented souls that work in front of and behind the cameras at RuPaul’s Drag Race. Through the miracle of drag, our spectacular Season 14 queens have touched hearts and opened minds around the planet. We will never take for granted the platform we’ve been given to tell authentic queer stories, and pledge to do everything in our power to continue to spread light, love, and laughter. To our partners at World of Wonder, Paramount and VH1, thank you for having our backs every high-heeled step of the way.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “Abbott Elementary”

“I am so deeply honored and completely overwhelmed with an abundance of gratitude that comes with this recognition. Thank you to the Television Academy for the delicious honor of being nominated in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, alongside the most talented and hilarious actors of today. Thank you Emmy voters for this great compliment, and thank you to Quinta Brunson for the opportunity of a lifetime. It has been a joy and a blessing to portray Mrs. Barbara Howard on screen and honor the thousands of educators she represents across the country in doing so. Thank you again!“

Brett Goldstein, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, “Ted Lasso”

Holy f—ing f—, this is f—ing insane! For this to happen once is magic, but twice is a miracle. I’m so honoured to be included on this list of legends including two of my special Greyhounds! This is truly incredible. There has been so much love for this show and I feel unbelievably lucky to be a part of such a beautiful and talented team. What a ride. I don’t know what to say. I’m really trying to learn to swear less. Golly gee. Is that better? Ah, who the f— am I kidding, thank you to the Academy. This is f—ing amazing.”

Hannah Waddingham, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “Ted Lasso”

“Well there’s certainly an ocean of happy tears in the AFC Richmond camp tonight! I’m particularly so chuffed and proud of our newest Greyhound Emmy nominees…just as it should be. I’m genuinely speechless about the love flowing our way…that’s all I can muster right now! Thank you so much to the Television Academy for making all our dreams come true! #youbelievedinbelieve”

Nathan Lane and Jane Lynch, nominated for Guest Actor/Actress, “Only Murders in the Building”

Lane: “I couldn’t be happier or more thrilled by this nomination. My great thanks to everyone involved especially the director Cherien Dabis and the writers of The Boy From 6B, Stephen Markley and Ben Phillipe, our great crew, the brilliant John Hoffman, and most importantly, Steve, Marty, and Selena who make for the happiest set in town. I was sad not to see James Caverly’s name among the nominees since he gave such a beautiful performance but I will think of this as a nomination for both of us since we worked so closely together. Thank you again and my thanks to the whole Murders family.”

Lynch: “How thrilled am I to have been a part of the best of the best? This nomination is the delicious cherry on top of a beautiful cake.”

Creator-writer Austin Winsberg, Outstanding TV Movie, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

“Wow! This is such a huge and unexpected honor! Thank you to the Emmy voters! Thank you to the tremendous cast and crew who put this entire movie together in no-time flat. Thank you to our amazing partners at Lionsgate for always believing in and sticking with Zoey’s. And thank you to our friends and supporters at Roku for giving us a home and allowing Zoey to continue on her extraordinary journey! My heart is filled with songs at this moment!!!!”