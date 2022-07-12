HBO’s “Succession” scooped up the most Emmy nominations Tuesday morning with 25 — and it broke the record for the most acting nominations in a single year.

The much-celebrated series about the inner workings of an uber rich family picked up 14 nominations in the acting categories, enough to beat previous record holders “Roots” and “Rich Man, Poor Man,” both of which had 13.

All of the main cast members were recognized: Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for lead actor, drama; J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook for supporting actress; and Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen for supporting actor. Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan and Harriet Walter were recognized for guest actress in a drama, while Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed and Alexander Skarsgard got nods in guest actor, drama.

The history making doesn’t come as a huge surprise, given how much love the Academy has shown “Succession” in the past. It received 18 nominations last year, for the second season. Earlier this year, the third season won the SAG Award for ensemble cast (which Brian Cox told us meant the most to him of all the recognition), as well as the Producers Guild Award for drama series, two Writers Guild Awards and the Directors Guild Award for drama directing.

Production on Season 4 began in June, with Mark Mylod directing the first episode. HBO released this statement about the new season’s storyline: “In the 10-episode Season 4, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

The full list of Emmy nominations is here.